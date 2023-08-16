 Churches vandalised in Pakistan's Punjab province over blasphemy allegations : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Churches vandalised in Pakistan's Punjab province over blasphemy allegations

The incidents took place after a Christian man and his sister allegedly desecrated Quran and made objectionable comments, say police

Church properties were set ablaze after being attacked by a mob over blasphemy allegations, in Pakistan's Faisalabad, Wednesday, August 16, 2023. PTI Photo



PTI

Lahore, August 16

At least five churches were vandalised and ransacked by an angry mob in Pakistan's Punjab province on Wednesday over allegations of desecration of Islam's holy book, forcing authorities to deploy paramilitary forces to protect the minority Christian community who were besieged.

The incidents took place after a Christian man and his sister allegedly desecrated the Quran and made objectionable comments, police said.

The incident took place in Jaranwala tehsil of Faisalabad district of Punjab, some 130 km from the provincial capital Lahore.

The Pakistan Rangers have been called in to control the situation and protect the Christian community living in Chamra Mandi Jaranwala. The situation in the area is currently very tense as the Christian community has reportedly been besieged by the mob.

Imran Bhatti, the pastor of the Jaranwala told Dawn.com that the mob had “torched” five churches so far in Jaranwala. They include the Salvation Army Church, United Presbyterian Church, Allied Foundation Church and two churches at Shehroonwala located in the Isa Nagri area in the Jaranwala.

Bhatti added that the house of a Christian cleaner, who was accused of blasphemy, was also demolished.

“Heavy contingent of police reached the spot after an enraged mob ransacked at least five churches and set fire furniture, copies of the Bible, Cross etc,” a Christian resident of the area told PTI, requesting anonymity.

He said a large number of people attacked the churches following the announcement from mosques that a Christian man had desecrated the Quran.

As a heavy contingent of police struggled to control the mob, Assistant Commissioner Faisalabad sent a SoS to the Pakistan Rangers to rush to the area to control the law-and-order situation.

Jaranwala City Police Station official Asif Ali told PTI that Muhammad Afzal and four other Muslims of Chamra Mandi accused Raja Amir Masih and his sister Raki Masih of desecrating the Quran and making objectionable comments about the Prophet.

“Police booked both brother and sister under 295-C and 295-B of Pakistan Penal Code and constituted a police team for their arrest,” he said and added the police had secured the house of the accused as a mob also surrounded it and pelted it with stones.

Interim Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar said stern action would be taken against those who violate the law and target minorities.

“I am gutted by the visuals coming out of Jaranwala, Faisalabad. Stern action would be taken against those who violate the law and target minorities. All law enforcement has been asked to apprehend culprits & bring them to justice. Rest assured that the government of Pakistan stands with our citizenry on an equal basis,” he said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Punjab police chief Usman Anwar said the police were negotiating with the protesters and the area had been cordoned off.

The official said that efforts were underway to contain the situation by engaging with peace committees and police across the province have been activated.

Former interior minister Rana Sanaullah strongly condemned the “dastardly attack” and stressed that the culprits should be brought to justice at the earliest.

Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said he was horrified to hear about today's attack, asserting that violating the sanctity of worship places was “absolutely unacceptable”.

#Pakistan

