Winston Churchill's old war office turns luxury hotel

London: The Old War Office (OWO) of UK's World War II era PM Winston Churchill has opened its doors as a brand-new luxury hotel in London. It has been turned into the hotel by Hinduja Group. PTI
Azerbaijan arrests Karabakh leader
Goris: Azerbaijan has arrested Ruben Vardanyan, former head of the Armenian government in Nagorno-Karabakh, as he tried to escape into Armenia amid exodus of tens of thousands of people. Reuters
113 dead in Iraq blaze
A blaze in a wedding hall in Iraq's Qaraqosh town killed 113 people. The government issued arrest warrants against hall owners. Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Violent protests rock Imphal, DC office vandalised, 2 vehicles torched
On Wednesday night, the protesters clash with security perso...
Goldy Brar is hiding in California, sought asylum in US through legal channels to evade Indian authorities. reveals new dossier
According to the dossier, Brar arrived in Canada on August 1...
NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Nijjar, chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force, was shot dead by...
Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes gold at Asian Games
With this success, Indian shooters have so far won 4 gold, 4...