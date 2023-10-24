 Cipher case: Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan, ex-FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi indicted : The Tribune India

Death sentence likely if convicted

Imran Khan. Reuters file



PTI

Islamabad, October 23

Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan and his close ally ex-foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi were on Monday indicted by a special court on charges of leaking state secrets and violating the laws of the country, in another blow to the jailed leaders who could now face a possible death sentence. The indictment is a fresh setback to the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as it is likely to make the former cricketer-turned politician ineligible to contest the general elections expected in January 2024.

Nawaz files plea to revive appeals

  • Pakistan’s ex-PM Nawaz Sharif on Monday filed petitions in the Islamabad High Court to revive appeals against his conviction in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia corruption cases.
  • The supremo of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz returned on Saturday after four-year self-imposed UK exile where he had gone on medical grounds in 2019.

Imran was arrested in August after a case was filed against him for allegedly violating the Official Secrets Act by disclosing a secret diplomatic cable (cipher) sent by the country’s embassy in Washington in March last year. Qureshi was also indicted. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on September 30 filed the chargesheet against Khan and Qureshi who signed its copies.

The FIA invoked in the charge sheet sections 5 and 9 of the Official Secrets Act which may lead to a death sentence, or two to 14 years’ imprisonment if convicted.

Imran’s lawyer Umair Niazi told the media that his client had denied the crime. He said they would challenge the indictment in the high court.

According to the chargesheet, Imran used the cipher (a diplomatic cable) in a “prohibited place (jalsa)” and “willfully communicated” the secret information to unauthorised persons, which was against the “interest of the State of Pakistan”.

Meanwhile, over 100 workers of the PTI party have been arrested in Lahore to stop them from holding a rally to express solidarity with their jailed leader.

#Imran Khan #Pakistan

