Classified Papers Probe: US prosecutor defends stand on Joe Biden’s memory

Washington, March 12

The US prosecutor who sparked a political firestorm last month with a report saying President Joe Biden had a “poor memory” defended his assessment in congressional testimony on Tuesday, saying it was necessary for his probe.

Former US Special Counsel Robert Hur spoke to the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, which has been one of the panels conducting an impeachment inquiry into Biden, 81.

“My assessment in the report about the relevance of the President’s memory was necessary and accurate and fair,” Hur said in his opening statement.

Hur declined to bring criminal charges against Biden after a monthslong investigation into classified documents found at Biden’s personal home and former office. Hur said Biden’s memory and state of mind were relevant to his conclusions about whether Biden knowingly retained sensitive information. — Reuters

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Joe Biden #United States of America USA #Washington