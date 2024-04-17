Clean up begins after one person died in heavy UAE rain, floods

Reuters

Dubai, April 17

Authorities and communities across the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were clearing debris on Wednesday after one person died and homes and businesses were damaged in a rare torrential storm.

The extent of the damage was not immediately clear as emergency workers sought to drain flooded roads across the country hours after heavy rain subsided late on Tuesday.

The UAE saw record rainfall with 254 mm (10 inches) falling in less than 24 hours in Al Ain, a city on the UAE-Oman border, according to the national meteorology centre. That was the most since records began in 1949, before the UAE was formed in 1971.

The UAE lacks much of the needed drainage infrastructure to handle heavy rain. It is not uncommon for roads to become partially submerged underwater during extended periods of rainfall. It typically only ever rains a few times a year.

The UAE also frequently conducts cloud seeding operations to increase rainfall. A forecaster from the national meteorology centre denied any cloud seeding operations had taken place recently.

Bloomberg earlier quoted the agency as saying seven cloud seeding operations had occurred in the days before the storm.

Climate scientists say that rising global temperatures, driven by man-made climate change, is leading to more extreme weather events, including intense rainfall like the UAE storm.

Roads blocked, flights disrupted

The impact of the heavy rain continued to be felt on Wednesday, with roads blocked and flights severely disrupted.

Emirates, one of the world’s biggest international airlines, stopped checking-in passengers departing Dubai until midnight.

Flydubai, which partially resumed flights in the morning, said operations would not return to normal until after midnight.

Meanwhile, budget carrier Air Arabia suspended check-in to flights to and from Sharjah until 2 am on Thursday (2200 GMT Wednesday).

Dubai International Airport, one of the world’s busiest, said after the storm subsided that the heavy rain had caused significant disruptions, with flights delayed and diverted, and advised passengers in Dubai against travelling to the airport.

“We are working hard to recover operations as quickly as possible in very challenging conditions,” the airport wrote on X.

Some foreign airlines cancelled flights to Dubai.

The government of Dubai ordered schools to continue teaching classes online on Thursday, as emergency workers cleared debris, including trees and balcony furniture, from the streets.

Vehicles submerged

Local media and social media posts showed significant damage across the country, including collapsed roads and flooded homes.

The official media offices for the federal government and Dubai and Abu Dhabi did not immediately respond to an emailed Reuters query on the scale or cost of the storm damage.

Local media reported that an elderly Emirati man in his 70s died on Tuesday morning when his vehicle was caught in flash floods in the Ras Al Khaimah emirate, in the country’s north.

In neighbouring Oman, 19 people died, including schoolchildren after three consecutive days of heavy rain, according to Omani media, which published images of flooded communities.

Social media posts on Tuesday showed flooded roads and car parks with some vehicles completely submerged. Sheikh Zayed Road, a 12-lane highway through Dubai, was partially flooded, leaving people stuck in a kilometres-long traffic jam for hours.

