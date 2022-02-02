CNN president Jeff Zucker resigns after relationship with co-worker

February 2

Jeff Zucker said on Wednesday he is resigning as president of CNN and chairman of WarnerMedia’s news and sports division, issuing a staff memo in which he acknowledged he failed to disclose a consensual relationship with a close colleague.

“As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo’s tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague,” Zucker wrote in the memo. “I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t.”

Zucker could not immediately be reached for comment. In a memo to staff, WarnerMedia Chief Executive Jason Kilar wrote: “I have accepted Jeff Zucker’s resignation as Chairman of WarnerMedia News and Sports, and President of CNN Worldwide.”

“We thank Jeff for his contributions over the past 9 years.

We will be announcing an interim leadership plan shortly,” he added.

Zucker, who joined CNN in 2013, has a storied reputation in the TV business marked by early success. He was the executive producer of NBC’s “Today” show in his 20s, then became the president of NBC Entertainment.

CNN is part of AT&T-owned WarnerMedia, which is being spun off in a $43 billion transaction with Discovery Inc. Reuters