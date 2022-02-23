Colombia legalises abortion up to 24 wks

Bogota: Colombia became the latest country in Latin America to expand access to abortion on Monday as the nation’s Constitutional Court voted to legalise the procedure until the 24th week of pregnancy. The decision by the tribunal of nine judges fell short of the expectations of pro-choice groups that had been pushing for abortion to be completely decriminalised in Colombia. AP
