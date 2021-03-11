Concerned over rights violation in Afghanistan: UNSC

1.1 mn Afghan kids could face severe malnutrition: UN

Concerned over rights violation in Afghanistan: UNSC

PTI

United Nations, May 25

The UN Security Council (UNSC) has called on the Taliban to swiftly reverse their policies and practices that are restricting human rights and fundamental freedoms of Afghan women and girls.

The top organ of the UN voiced its concern over the volatile situation in the country, particularly continued terrorist attacks.

Earlier this month, Afghanistan's supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada issued an order for women to cover up fully in public, ideally with the traditional burqa. The Taliban have ordered female Afghan TV presenters and other women on screen to cover their faces while on air. The 15-member council, in a press statement on Afghanistan, expressed deep concern regarding the increasing erosion of respect for the human rights and fundamental freedoms of women and girls in Afghanistan by the Taliban, including restrictions that limit access to education, employment, freedom of movement, and women's full, equal and meaningful participation in public life, and emphasised that these restrictions contradict the expectations of the international community and the commitments made by the Taliban to the Afghan people.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Bill Gates 'poured' millions into attacking Elon Musk, Tesla CEO tweets ‘wait until you find out what he put in your vaccine’

2
Patiala

Navjot Sidhu has been entrusted with this job in Patiala jail; find out how much he will earn

3
Nation

Kapil Sibal quits Congress, files nomination for Rajya Sabha with Samajwadi Party support

4
Ludhiana

Elderly couple found murdered in Punjab’s Ludhiana

5
Trending

UK man ends 10-year relationship with wife; elopes with Ukrainian refugee woman 10 days after she moves into their house

6
Nation

General Court Martial holds Major General guilty of indecent conduct with girls, corruption

7
Punjab

Ousted Punjab minister Dr Vijay Singla acted via his 'group of 4'

8
Punjab

4 months after Kartarpur reunion with brother, Pakistani man visits ancestral village in Bathinda

9
Nation

Court hands life term to Yasin Malik in terror-funding case, says crime intended to strike at idea of India

10
Haryana

Haryana's Capt Abhilasha Barak creates history; becomes first woman Army copter pilot

Don't Miss

View All
Japanese man spends Rs 12 lakh to ‘become a dog’
Trending

Japanese man spends Rs 12 lakh to 'become a dog'

Arshdeep’s mantra — Work hard, aim high
Chandigarh

Cricketer Arshdeep Singh's mantra — Work hard, aim high

Pak national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years
Bathinda

Pakistan national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

R Praggnanandhaa: Chess champ at night, schoolboy next morning
Sports

R Praggnanandhaa: Chess champ at night, schoolboy next morning

Madhya Pradesh woman finds diamond worth Rs 10 lakh in Panna mine
Nation

Madhya Pradesh woman finds diamond worth Rs 10 lakh in Panna mine

Punjab and Haryana High Court: Licence must for playing sound recordings at weddings
Punjab

Licence must for playing sound recordings at weddings: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Court accepts diet plan for Navjot Singh Sidhu
Patiala

Navjot Sidhu to get Rosemary tea in morning and Chamomile tea at bedtime in jail

Finding mother’s phone unlocked, toddler places order for 31 cheeseburgers, leaves generous tip as well
Trending

Finding mother's phone unlocked, toddler places order for 31 cheeseburgers, leaves generous tip as well

Top News

ED raids multiple locations in money-laundering probe linked to Maharashtra minister Anil Parab, others

ED raids multiple locations in money-laundering probe linked to Maharashtra minister Anil Parab, others

Locations in Dapoli, Mumbai and Pune are being searched afte...

Many feared dead as taxi-van skids off high-altitude pass in Kashmir

Many feared dead as taxi-van skids off high-altitude pass in Kashmir

Ousted Punjab minister Dr Vijay Singla acted via his ‘group of 4’

Ousted Punjab minister Dr Vijay Singla acted via his 'group of 4'

Singla’s house searched, bank details procured

To save Aravallis, safari on the cards

To save Aravalli hills, safari on the cards in Gurugram and Nuh

Will spread over 10,000 acres

Pak national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

Pakistan national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

Reunited with brother 4 months ago at Kartarpur Sahib

Cities

View All

Verbal assurance won’t do, residents seek it in writing

Verbal assurance won’t do, residents seek it in writing

Pathankot cops bust 'politically backed' gambling racket

Astray fires from wheat fields destroying green cover

'Collect biomedical waste from houses'

DAC fully equipped, but other buildings sans facilities

Pak national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

Pakistan national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

Setback for Mansa residents; Dr Vijay Singla was first Cabinet minister from district

First-time MLA Dr Vijay Singla was surprise Cabinet pick

Most buildings not fire-safe

Most buildings in Chandigarh not fire-safe

Chandigarh Housing Board auction turns out to be flop show

Mohali: Five of Lakhvir Singh Landa gang land in police net

Chandigarh cyber crime cell arrests 4 fraudsters

Cricketer Arshdeep Singh's mantra — Work hard, aim high

MPs need to apply for visa note, inform MEA in advance

MPs need to apply for visa note, inform MEA in advance

Juveniles held for planning to kill notorious gangster Neeraj Bawana's father

ASI says deities in Qutub Minar complex can't be allowed

Clue from drunk friend leads police to the killers of 23-year-old man

Tajinder Bagga case: HC asks Delhi Police to respond to Punjab Police's plea to quash abduction FIR

Man shot dead in Banga village

Man shot dead in Banga village

Vigilance nabs ASI taking Rs 40K as bribe in Jalandhar

Upset over being scolded, 15-year-old leaves home

Rs 4.96 crore to be spent on flood prevention near Gidderpindi

11 acres freed from illegal occupants

Ex-IAF officer, wife found murdered at GTB Nagar in Ludhiana

Ex-IAF officer, wife found murdered at GTB Nagar in Ludhiana

No Covid death in Ludhiana district for over a month

Ludhiana development authority officials in the dock

11 years on, bypass in Ludhiana awaits recarpeting

School buses challaned in Ludhiana

Cleaning Rajindra Tank Lake top priority for DC

Cleaning Rajindra Tank Lake top priority for DC

Human remains found in car pulled from Bhakra Canal

Preneet Kaur inaugurates Arya Girls Sr Sec School building

Capacity-building workshop for women leaders

Despite ban, two doctors continue on deputation