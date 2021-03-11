Concerned over rights violation in Afghanistan: UNSC

PTI

United Nations, May 25

The UN Security Council (UNSC) has called on the Taliban to swiftly reverse their policies and practices that are restricting human rights and fundamental freedoms of Afghan women and girls.

The top organ of the UN voiced its concern over the volatile situation in the country, particularly continued terrorist attacks.

Earlier this month, Afghanistan's supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada issued an order for women to cover up fully in public, ideally with the traditional burqa. The Taliban have ordered female Afghan TV presenters and other women on screen to cover their faces while on air. The 15-member council, in a press statement on Afghanistan, expressed deep concern regarding the increasing erosion of respect for the human rights and fundamental freedoms of women and girls in Afghanistan by the Taliban, including restrictions that limit access to education, employment, freedom of movement, and women's full, equal and meaningful participation in public life, and emphasised that these restrictions contradict the expectations of the international community and the commitments made by the Taliban to the Afghan people.