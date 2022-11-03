Concerned over security of Chinese in Pakistan: Xi Jinping

New Delhi, November 2
In another public knock on the knuckles by Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping has expressed “deep concern” over the security of Chinese nationals working in Pakistan on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.
In a meeting with Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Xi sought “reliable and safe environment” for them.
“I am deeply concerned about the security of Chinese people in Pakistan and hope that Pakistan will provide a reliable and safe environment for Chinese personnel going to Pakistan for cooperation,” Xi told Sharif.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Elon Musk meets advisors to finalise plan to fire 3,800 Twitter workers: Report
Twitter new boss intends to remove Twitter's "forever" work-...
Bypoll for 7 Assembly seats in 6 states gets under way
A contest symbolic of the fierce turf war between the BJP an...
Polling begins for Adampur bypoll in Haryana
Voting begins at 7am and will continue till 6pm