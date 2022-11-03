Concerned over security of Chinese in Pakistan: Xi Jinping

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 2

In another public knock on the knuckles by Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping has expressed “deep concern” over the security of Chinese nationals working in Pakistan on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

In a meeting with Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Xi sought “reliable and safe environment” for them.

“I am deeply concerned about the security of Chinese people in Pakistan and hope that Pakistan will provide a reliable and safe environment for Chinese personnel going to Pakistan for cooperation,” Xi told Sharif.