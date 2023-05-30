‘Confident ties will grow’: PM congratulates Erdogan

Tribune News Service

new delhi, May 29

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election, and expressed confidence that ties between the two countries will continue to grow.

Erdogan won re-election on Sunday, extending his rule into a third decade as the country reels from inflation and the aftermath of an earthquake that levelled entire cities.

Modi tweeted, “Congratulations @RTErdogan on re-election as the President of Türkiye! I am confident that our bilateral ties and cooperation will grow.”