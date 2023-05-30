‘Confident ties will grow’: PM congratulates Erdogan

new delhi, May 29
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election, and expressed confidence that ties between the two countries will continue to grow.
Erdogan won re-election on Sunday, extending his rule into a third decade as the country reels from inflation and the aftermath of an earthquake that levelled entire cities.
Modi tweeted, “Congratulations @RTErdogan on re-election as the President of Türkiye! I am confident that our bilateral ties and cooperation will grow.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
8 killed, 20 injured as bus carrying pilgrims to Mata Vaishno Devi falls into gorge in Jammu
Locals and police rush to the spot and launch the rescue ope...
Congress MP from Maharashtra Balu Dhanorkar dies at 47
He was admitted to a Nagpur-based hospital last week for the...
9 injured in shooting near beach in Hollywood, Florida; some taken to children's hospital
The 9 victims include 3 children
Shah in Manipur, bid to bring Meiteis, Kukis on talks table
22 detained ahead of minister’s first visit since clashes br...
Monsoon may be below normal
Forecast for rainfall, thunderstorm over next 3-4 days