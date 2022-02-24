Congress backs Biden on Russia sanctions, clamors for more

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday that Russia's aggression toward Ukraine is "an attack on democracy,” vowing that the US will stand united with its allies around the world in swiftly imposing sanctions on Russia

Congress backs Biden on Russia sanctions, clamors for more

General view of Kyiv after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine on February 24, 2022. REUTERS

Washington, February 24

With rare but fragile alignment, the US Congress is largely backing President Joe Biden's decision to confront Russia with potentially escalating sanctions for the crisis in Ukraine as lawmakers brace for perhaps the most daunting foreign policy crisis the nation has faced in a generation.

But the next steps are highly volatile — even more so after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced early Thursday a military operation in Ukraine and explosions were heard in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odessa and other cities there.

"We must refuse to stand by and watch innocent Ukrainian men, women, and children suffer,” the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., said in a statement after Putin's forces moved against Ukraine. 

He said he was "committed to ensuring that the United States upholds our responsibility to exact maximum costs on Putin, the Russian economy, and those who enabled and facilitated this trampling of Ukraine's sovereignty." With isolationist impulses rising at home, Congress has no appetite for war. Yet Americans also appear ambivalent about the US working to keep the peace. New polling from The Associated Press and NORC — taken before Putin's announcement — says just 26% of Americans want the US to play a major role in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday that Russia's aggression toward Ukraine is "an attack on democracy,” vowing that the US will stand united with its allies around the world in swiftly imposing sanctions on Russia and ensuring financial and political support for an independent Ukraine.

Pelosi, who returned to the Capitol from a diplomatic overseas trip, situated the aggression from Russia toward Ukraine alongside intervention in the United States' own democratic process during the 2016 election. 

“There will be a price to pay for Vladimir Putin," she said, flanked by lawmakers who had joined her delegation at the annual security conference in Munich.

While Republican critics of the Biden administration — and even some Democrats — want the White House to go even tougher with swifter and more severe sanctions on Russia, most have given varying degrees of support for the White House strategy, including Biden's move Wednesday to sanction the company building the Russia-to-Germany Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

The top Republican on the Foreign Relations Committee, Sen. Jim Risch of Idaho, said sanctions on Nord Stream 2 are “long overdue, but I cannot overstate how critical they are to showing Putin that violating a nation's sovereignty has consequences." Risch, who has worked with colleagues on a bipartisan basis for years trying to end the pipeline, said: “It is good to see President Biden do the right thing." Republican leaders have sought to steer the conversation to their preferred terms, as the party whose defence hawks once led the nation on the national security front. But it's not at all clear whether today's GOP can keep Republicans from tapping into an impassioned non-interventionist strain unleashed by Donald Trump's “America First” approach.

It was Trump who sought to strip protections for Ukraine from the Republican Party platform for the 2016 election, and who was impeached by the House for abuse of power after he pressured the Ukrainian president to dig up dirt on Biden ahead of the 2020 campaign. 

This week, Trump cheered on Putin as he massed military forces near Ukraine's border and recognized the independence of its separatist regions in a move Biden and others warned was the start of an invasion of Ukraine. As president, Trump had been critical of NATO, working to distance the US from the historic partnership and berating allies to contribute more money to defense. 

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, a longtime champion of NATO, spoke highly of the Western alliance this week, but some within his party are gravitating away from that traditional Republican position and toward Trump's views.

McConnell said he wants to see Biden impose the “toughest possible sanctions.” Other Republicans, though, most notably Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, a potential Republican presidential hopeful, has said the US should be paying closer attention to the greater challenges he believes are posed by China.

Still, most Republican senators are backing Biden's sanctions on Putin, even if some are clamoring for more and taking political punches at Biden for seeming too tepid.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, a sometimes Trump ally who is also one of the party's leading defense hawks and who used to globetrot with fellow GOP Sen. John McCain, invoked his late colleague this week in urging Biden to confront Putin more forcefully. 

Graham said Congress should impose “sanctions from hell” on Putin and his regime when lawmakers return to work next week.

Sen. Ted Cruz, who had single-handedly blocked Biden's nominees for various State Department posts to halt the Russia-to-Germany pipeline, said with the announced new sanctions he would lift his blockade. 

"President Biden has now taken positive steps,” Cruz, R-Texas, said in a statement. "But much more still needs to be done to deter and counter the threat that Putin poses to our allies in Ukraine and across Europe.”  Pelosi said Russians need to understand what their leader is doing. “It's stunning to see in this day and age a tyrant roll into a country,” Pelosi said. “This is the same tyrant who attacked our democracy in 2016.”  It's unclear what more, if anything, Congress will do to confront Russia, as lawmakers hold back their own legislative response to Putin while Biden engages US allies in a more global strategy. (AP)

#russiaukraineconflict #ukraine crisis

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

'Covid restrictions end, WW3 begins': Twitter in disbelief as Putin orders military operation in Ukraine

2
Punjab

Bikram Majithia sent in judicial custody in drugs case

3
Punjab

Sikh girl asked to remove turban in Bengaluru amid hijab row

4
Trending

Ukraine tweets Hitler-Putin cartoon amid war with Russia

5
Nation

Ukrainian airspace closed; Air India plane en route to Kyiv called back

6
World

40 people killed so far in Russian attack, says Ukraine

7
Nation

'Dollar exchange stopped; no way to return': Indian students in Ukraine narrate their ordeal

8
Nation

Who is Pinki Irani who took actresses to Tihar jail to introduce them to conman Sukesh

9
Nation

Russian attack on Ukraine: PM Modi speaks to Putin, calls for immediate cessation of violence

10
World

Russia attacks Ukraine: What you need to know right now

Don't Miss

View All
Is that a picture of the baby room in Priyanka Chopra's Los Angeles photo dump? Watch to know
Entertainment

Is that a picture of the baby room in Priyanka Chopra's Los Angeles "photo dump"? Watch to know

NATO puts jets on high alert, activates its defence plans
World

NATO puts jets on high alert, activates its defence plans

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter opens up on sexism; says 'mom asks me to play host to guests, not my brother'
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter opens up on sexism; says 'mom asks me to play host to guests, not my brother'

40 people killed so far in Russian attack, says Ukraine
World

40 people killed so far in Russian attack, says Ukraine

'Covid restrictions end, WW3 begins': Twitter in disbelief as Putin orders military operations in Ukraine
Nation

'Covid restrictions end, WW3 begins': Twitter in disbelief as Putin orders military operation in Ukraine

Plan afoot to turn Shimla skating rink into all-weather facility
Himachal

Plan afoot to turn Shimla skating rink into all-weather facility

Bihar local mechanic converts Tata Nano to 'helicopter' in Rs 2 lakh, rents it for wedding
Nation

Bihar mechanic converts Tata Nano into 'helicopter' spending Rs 2 lakh; rents it for weddings

New York man had trouble breathing, then doctors found a tooth growing in his nose
Health

New York man had trouble breathing, then doctors found a tooth growing in his nose

Top Stories

Russia invades Ukraine

Russia invades Ukraine

Will impose ‘devastating’ sanctions, declares Biden after G-...

Massacre on bourses, crude crosses $100

Ukraine under attack: Massacre on bourses, crude crosses $100

Crude rose by eight per cent to cross $100 per barrel and is...

Medical students shifted to tube stations for safety

Russia invades Ukraine: Indian medical students shifted to tube stations for safety

An estimated 15,000-18,000 Indians, a majority of them medic...

Majithia surrenders, sent to Patiala jail

Drugs case: Bikram Majithia surrenders, sent to Patiala jail

The Akali leader has moved a plea for regular bail, which wi...

Delimitation panel accepts suggestions from five MPs

J-K delimitation panel accepts suggestions from five MPs

They had submitted their suggestions to the panel on Februar...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Congress councillors ready for floor test

Amritsar: Congress councillors ready for floor test

Congress' Amritsar MP Gurjeet Aujla targets own govt, says it failed to root out drug menace

Rinki Roy Bhattacharya: Of behind the scenes and behind closed doors...

Women power behind ballot in Amritsar

Amritsar tourism: Smart kiosks for a smart city

One more nabbed in Bathinda firing case

One more nabbed in Bathinda firing case

Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case filed by Mahinder Kaur

130 regular power staffers behind ‘sabotage’ in Chandigarh: Probe

Chandigarh blackout: 130 regular power staffers behind 'sabotage', says UT probe

High Court raps Chandigarh Administration, says it bent before power employees' union

After green & blue waste bins, now black and red in Chandigarh

Focus on pending projects, Chandigarh Health Department told

50th Rose Festival of Chandigarh kicks off today

Supreme Court: Government hasn’t honoured order on tribunal vacancies

Supreme Court: Government hasn't honoured order on tribunal vacancies

Doctors can form start-ups, new ICMR policy unveiled

Global reports hail India's Covid vaccination drive

High Court judge recuses from hearing Facebook, Google pleas on anti-Ramdev links

Indian Air Force to send 5 Tejas for multi-nation drill in UK

Private schools seek maintenance, transport fee

Private schools seek maintenance, transport fee

AAP workers guarding EVMs 24x7

13 fresh cases surface in Jalandhar district

Dhamai village youth Taranvir stuck in Ukraine, family worried

Ludhiana: Three smugglers nabbed with 2.88-quintal ganja

Ludhiana: Three smugglers nabbed with 2.88-quintal ganja

Ludhiana MC demolishes 14 illegal constructions

Covid: 13 test positive in Ludhiana district

Plan to make Ludhiana railway station world class

Ludhiana Mayor, MC chief inspect ROB/RUBs project site

NGT: Implement Patiala district environment plan

NGT: Implement Patiala district environment plan

Science Week celebrations at Punjabi varsity

Patiala: Sena Medal to martyr Lance Naik Salim Khan on March 4

Students remember Group Capt Cheema

Patiala: Rajindra Hospital parking contractor 'fleeces' motorists