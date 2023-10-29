Cop killed, 200 injured as election rallies turn violent in Bangladesh

PTI

Dhaka, October 28

A policeman was killed and more than 200 persons, including security personnel, were injured on Saturday as violence erupted during rallies called by the ruling and opposition parties here, heightening tensions in the country ahead of the expected elections in January.

The main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, organised a grand rally here demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to allow free and fair elections under a non-party interim government. Dhaka Metropolitan Police spokesman Faruk Hossain said BNP activists hacked to death a police constable while 41 other cops were wounded in clashes across the capital. The ruling Awami League party held simultaneous rallies in nearby areas.

The Border Guard Bangladesh was also deployed as the violence spread across downtown Dhaka, which saw protestors setting fire to ambulances and vehicles and trying to attack several government buildings. Kakrail and adjacent areas also saw major violence. The police responded with rubber bullets, tear gas canisters and sound grenades at people. “BNP leaders and activists attacked the government installations and property. Legal actions will be taken,” Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s detective branch chief Harunur Rashid said. Prime Minister Hasina’s ruling Awami League party also staged a “peace rally” mobilising thousands of supporters at the South Gate of Baitul Mokarram Nation Mosque, when BNP activists rallied around the party’s Naya Paltan central office.

#Bangladesh