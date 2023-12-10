 COP28 releases crucial document to guide adaptation efforts, disagreement lingers : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • COP28 releases crucial document to guide adaptation efforts, disagreement lingers

COP28 releases crucial document to guide adaptation efforts, disagreement lingers

Document points to continuing disagreement over whether or not to include ‘equity and Common But Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities (CBDR-RC)’ in final text

COP28 releases crucial document to guide adaptation efforts, disagreement lingers

UN security officer walks near the flags at Dubai's Expo City during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 10, 2023. Reuters



PTI

Dubai, December 10

Just two days before the UN climate talks here are scheduled to end, negotiators on Sunday released a draft document to guide countries' efforts to adapt to climate change and monitor collective progress. However, it falls short of expectations.

The Paris Agreement in 2015 introduced the concept of a Global Goal on Adaptation (GGA), a parallel to the global mitigation goal aimed at limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius as compared to pre-industrial (1850-1900) levels.

Unlike mitigation, where progress can be tracked using a single metric, adaptation requires a more complex approach.

The Glasgow-Sharm El-Sheikh Work Programme on the Global Goal on Adaptation, initiated at COP26 in Egypt, started a series of workshops and negotiations to establish an operational framework for the GGA at COP28.

Though the document acknowledged that the finance required for adaptation “remains insufficient” to respond to worsening climate change, it does not explicitly mention the gap between the money available and the actual financial support needed for adaptation.

According to a UN report released last month, developing countries require USD 215-387 billion annually for climate adaptation, but they are only receiving about USD 21 billion.

This financial shortfall has led to frustration among poorer and developing nations most affected by climate change.

Zambia's Environment Minister Collins Nvozu, speaking on behalf of the African group, on Saturday said adaptation is a matter of survival for Africa and an agreement on a global goal of adaptation would be the most important outcome for Africa from COP28.

“Droughts, storms, and rising seas threaten our lives and livelihoods. The Adaptation Gap Report has revealed that the gap is larger than previously thought. We must take immediate steps to close the adaptation gap,” he said.

The document points to the continuing disagreement over whether or not to include “equity and Common But Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities (CBDR-RC)” in the final text.

During the climate talks, many developing countries have highlighted missing language regarding the principles of equity and CBDR-RC.

These principles recognise that countries' efforts to combat climate change should be viewed in light of their contributions to total emissions and that richer nations should shoulder primary responsibilities, given their significant historical emissions.

While the draft reiterates that developed countries should at least double adaptation support to developing nations by 2025 compared to 2019 levels, it lacks reference to any baseline.

It also includes goals without specific targets related to water, food, health, and agriculture.

Harjeet Singh, head of global political strategy at Climate Action Network International, stressed the need to increase support for developing countries to meet specific adaptation targets currently under discussion.

“This action aims to protect communities from worsening climate impacts. Without immediate measures, we risk exposing people to increasingly severe consequences such as rising seas, intensified floods, and recurring droughts,” he said.

Ana Mulio Alvarez, a researcher at the climate think tank E3G, viewed the draft as the basis for a reasonable GGA framework.

“However, without robust means of implementation, the framework will remain hollow and toothless,” she said.

Means of implementation refers to finance and technology support from developed countries.

Li Shuo, director of China Climate Hub at the Asia Society Policy Institute, said: “In a nutshell, the text risks supplying adaptation with sufficient finance.”

#Climate change #Dubai #Environment


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Changes in Canadian study permit rules cause discontent among students in Punjab

2
World

Canada's surging cost of living, rental shortages fuel reverse immigration

3
Entertainment

Dharmendra gets overwhelmed with love from fans on 88th birthday, says 'pyaare pyaare tohfe aye hain'

4
Punjab

Kejriwal, Mann to launch scheme for doorstep delivery of services in Ludhiana on Dec 10

5
India

BSP suspends Danish Ali for 'anti-party' activities; MP refutes charge, says only raised voice against BJP Govt's policies

6
Rajasthan

Karni Sena chief's murder: Two shooters among three nabbed in Chandigarh’s Sector 22

7
Rajasthan

Man who roped in shooters for killing Karni Sena chief Gogamedi held in Jaipur

8
Punjab

Pupils turn to Australia, New Zealand for study permit

9
Punjab

Punjab: Undertrial taken to native village for father’s last prayers flees police custody

10
Punjab

30 years on, Punjab cops tell High Court wrong man killed in encounter

Don't Miss

View All
Srinagar freezes at minus 4.6, records season's coldest night
J & K

Srinagar freezes at minus 4.6, records season's coldest night

Prevented train mishap, got only ~5K!
India

Prevented train mishap, got only Rs 5K!

House in way of National Highway-widening project, man moves it to save wife’s memories
J & K

House in way of NH-widening project, Jammu man moves it to save wife's memories

Untag Lawrence Bishnoi as DAV alumnus: College to Google
Chandigarh

Untag Lawrence Bishnoi as DAV alumnus: College to Google

Punjab has highest number of defence widows amongst all states, shows MoD data
Haryana

Punjab has highest number of defence widows amongst all states, shows MoD data

Video: Indian-Americans perform ‘garba’ at New York’s Times Square as UNESCO adds it to cultural heritage list
Trending

Video: Indian-Americans perform 'garba' at New York's Times Square as UNESCO adds it to cultural heritage list

Expecting first child, cop’s wife shattered
J & K

Expecting first child, slain Srinagar inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani's wife shattered

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha

Top News

BSP chief Mayawati names nephew Akash Anand as her political successor

BSP chief Mayawati names nephew Akash Anand as her political successor

Mayawati makes the announcement at party meet in Lucknow

Vishnu Deo Sai to be next Chhattisgarh CM

Vishnu Deo Sai to be next Chhattisgarh CM

In the recently-held state Assembly elections, the BJP won 5...

Canada's surging cost of living fuels reverse immigration

Canada's surging cost of living, rental shortages fuel reverse immigration

Rising trend of people leaving Canada risks undermining one ...

Changes in Canadian study permit rules fuel discontent among pupils

Changes in Canadian study permit rules cause discontent among students in Punjab

Instead of addressing crucial issues, Canadian Government ha...

Karni Sena chief ‘s murder: Two shooters among three nabbed in Chandigarh’s Sector 22

Karni Sena chief's murder: Two shooters among three nabbed in Chandigarh’s Sector 22 Karni Sena chief's murder: Two shooters among three nabbed in Chandigarh’s Sector 22

Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Gogamedi was gunned d...


Cities

View All

Rise in Beas water level damages wheat crop

Rise in Beas water level damages wheat crop

‘Drug addict’ woman whose video went viral hospitalised by police

22,250 cases resolved at National Lok Adalat

PHDCCI honours women entrepreneurs who began their journey with PITEX

Health wing seizes banned single-use plastic products

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

Bathinda: Day after robbery, 3.7 kg gold recovered

2 SFJ operatives held in Bathinda

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Chandigarh MC decides to end street light pact with company

Chandigarh MC decides to end street light pact with company

3 yrs on, Singha Devi bridge at Nayagaon hanging fire

Karni Sena chief's murder: Two shooters among three nabbed in Chandigarh’s Sector 22

Octogenarian loses Rs 22L to cyber cons

Chandigarh’s Kashvee most expensive uncapped WPL player

Delhi records minimum temp of 8.3 degrees Celsius, air quality ‘very poor’

Delhi records minimum temp of 8.3 degrees Celsius, air quality ‘very poor’

Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on Monday on pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370 in J-K

High Court seeks report on DU Campus Law Centre’s accessibility for disabled

Protesting BJP leaders detained in Capital

Keeping me in custody will serve no purpose, Sanjay Singh tells court

Jalandhar: NRI shot dead at birthday party celebrations in resort

Jalandhar: NRI shot dead at birthday party celebrations in resort

Two smugglers arrested with 50 gram of heroin in Jalandhar

Latifpura oustees demand rehabilitation, burn Chief Minister’s effigy during protest in Jalandhar

Protest starts in front of minister’s house

Three Lok Adalats award Rs 33.61 crore compensation

Punjab Vigilance Bureau unearths scam in pharmacy council, nabs former registrars, superintendent

Punjab Vigilance Bureau unearths scam in pharmacy council, nabs former registrars, superintendent

Commuters stranded for hours on national highway as contractual staff block Ladhowal toll

Missing child reunited with family in 3 hours

Two of vehicle thieves’ gang nabbed

Ludhiana MC begins road repair works in Focal Point

Lok Adalat takes up 34K cases, settles 22K in district

Lok Adalat takes up 34K cases, settles 22K in district

Pupil’s father held for planting fake bomb

Maharaja Agrasen Chowk opened

5,219 cases disposed of in Fatehgarh Sahib district

I-T raids: BJP stages protest, burns effigy of Congress MP