Cops kill ‘armed’ teenager outside Wisconsin school

Mount Horeb (US), May 2

The police shot and killed a student outside a Wisconsin middle school on Wednesday after receiving a report of someone with a weapon, the state's attorney general said in the first law enforcement briefing on gunshots that sent children fleeing and prompted an hourslong lockdown of local schools.

Authorities had previously said an active shooter who never got inside the building was “neutralized” outside Mount Horeb Middle School. State Attorney General Josh Kaul told reporters no one else was harmed and that an investigation is ongoing.

“This incident took place outdoors. The subject in this case never gained entry,” he said. Authorities described the student as a juvenile male but didn't provide an age or indicate which of the Mount Horeb district's schools he attended. — AP