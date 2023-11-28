Corruption case: Imran in 14-day judicial custody

PTI

Islamabad, November 27

A special court here on Monday sent jailed Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan to 14-days judicial remand in a corruption case after it rejected a plea of the anti-corruption watchdog to grant his physical custody to further probe him. Judge Muhammad Bashir of the Islamabad Accountability Court presided over the hearing of the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case held at the Adiala jail in Rawalpindi, where Khan is currently jailed, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

2-hour interrogation An official of the National Accountability Bureau says a team met Imran in the Adiala Jail and interrogated him for over two hours in connection with the 190-million pounds corruption case involving Al Qadir Trust.

The 71-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party chief has been incarcerated in the high-security jail in Rawalpindi since September 26 in various cases.

Khan's wife Bushra Bibi, a co-accused in the case of Rs 50 billion alleged sleaze, Khan's sisters Aleema Khanum and Noreen Khanum and the legal team of the couple appeared before the Islamabad-based Accountability Court of Judge Muhammad Bashir, who conducted the hearing in the Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi.

A strong five-member prosecution team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was also present on the occasion, pressing for his physical remand in the Al Qadir Trust case. However, the judge rejected the plea and sent him to jail on judicial remand for 14 days. Khan was already in the Adiala jail in the cipher case when on November 14 he was again arrested by NAB in the Al-Qadir Trust case. He was then handed over to the watchdog on physical remand.

Earlier, the Dawn newspaper reported that a Pakistan anti-corruption watchdog team quizzed Khan in jail in a multibillion rupee corruption case. A senior official of NAB told Dawn that their team visited Khan in the Adiala Jail on Sunday and interrogated him for over two hours in connection with charges he faces in the 190 million pounds (Rs 50 billion) in the Al Qadir Trust case.

#Imran Khan #Pakistan