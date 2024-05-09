Court bans ‘Glory to Hong Kong’ protest anthem

HONG KONG: Hong Kong’s Court of Appeal on Wednesday granted an application by the government to ban a protest anthem called ‘Glory to Hong Kong’, overturning a lower court judgment that had rejected such a ban because of its possible “chilling effects” on free speech. The ruling comes amid what critics say is an erosion in Hong Kong's rule of law and individual rights. reuters
200-year-old Garrick Club to admit women finally
London: London’s elite Garrick Club voted to allow women to join for the first time since being founded in 1831, responding to growing public pressure to end its archaic all-male setup. After a vote, female members approved by the Garrick's admissions process can have a place at one of the British establishment’s top tables. It boasts King Charles as a current member. AP
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sam Pitroda again, raises storm with ‘racist’ remarks, quits Congress post
Party distances itself from comments | Insult to countrymen:...
2 brothers from Haryana’s Karnal arrested for killing Indian student in Australia
MTech student was allegedly stabbed to death in Australia du...
Karan Brar, suspect in Hardeep Nijjar killing, says he entered Canada using 'study permit' visa
Brar is a resident of Kotkapura in Punjab
Monty Panesar, first Sikh to play cricket from England against India, quits politics one week after joining it
Earlier, Panesar had expressed prime ministerial aspirations...