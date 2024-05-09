Court bans ‘Glory to Hong Kong’ protest anthem

HONG KONG: Hong Kong’s Court of Appeal on Wednesday granted an application by the government to ban a protest anthem called ‘Glory to Hong Kong’, overturning a lower court judgment that had rejected such a ban because of its possible “chilling effects” on free speech. The ruling comes amid what critics say is an erosion in Hong Kong's rule of law and individual rights. reuters

200-year-old Garrick Club to admit women finally

London: London’s elite Garrick Club voted to allow women to join for the first time since being founded in 1831, responding to growing public pressure to end its archaic all-male setup. After a vote, female members approved by the Garrick's admissions process can have a place at one of the British establishment’s top tables. It boasts King Charles as a current member. AP