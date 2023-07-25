Court fines Greta for disobeying police order

Malmo: Swedish activist Greta Thunberg has been asked to pay a fine of 1,500 Swedish crowns for not disobeying a police order to leave a protest at Malmo last month. Reuters
Iranian firm in soup over women’s photos
Dubai: Iran has shut down one of the offices of the country's biggest e-commerce company after it published pictures online showing women employees not wearing the Islamic headscarf. ap
Parliament Monsoon session: Several opposition MPs move notices seeking discussion on Manipur situation
The Monsoon Session has seen repeated adjournments in the fa...
Pakistan intruder killed as BSF foils narcotic smuggling along international border in J-K's Samba
Four kilograms of narcotic substance was recovered from the ...
North Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles after US submarine arrives in South Korea
North Korea's missile launches is called a 'grave provocatio...
Video: Karnataka youth swept away by overflowing waters in a blink while creating instagram reels
With rivers and rivulets in spate, many waterfalls have come...
Flash flood in Kullu’s Garsa valley damages 5 houses, 15 other damaged partially
Few livestock were also washed away in the flash flood but n...