Court imposes overseas travel ban on Mahinda

PTI

Colombo, May 12

A Sri Lankan court on Thursday imposed a ban on overseas travel on former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, his son and MP Namal Rajapaksa and 15 others in view of investigations against them for the deadly attack on peaceful anti-government protesters in Colombo this week.

The Fort Magistrate's Court asked them to surrender their passports to the court due to the investigations taking place on the attacks on the GotaGoGama and MynaGoGama peaceful protest sites on Monday. The magisterial order came as a response to a request by the police's criminal investigation division who are conducting the investigations into the Monday's violence. The court issued the bans on 13 legislators representing the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, including Johnston Fernando, Sanath Nishantha, Pavithra Wanniarachchi, CB Ratnayake, and Sanjeewa Edirimanne.