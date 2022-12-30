Court in Myanmar again finds Suu Kyi guilty of corruption, sentences her to 7 years

Bangkok, December 30
A court in military-ruled Myanmar on Friday convicted the country's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi of corruption, sentencing her to seven years in prison in the last of a string of criminal cases against her, a legal official said.
The court's action leaves her with a total of 33 years to serve in prison following a series of politically tinged prosecutions since the army toppled her elected government in February 2021.
She has also been convicted of several other offences, which previously gave her a total of 26 years' imprisonment. Her supporters and independent analysts say the charges against her are an attempt to legitimise the military's seizure of power while eliminating her from politics before an election it has promised for next year.
Friday's verdict in the purpose-built courtroom in the main prison on the outskirts of the capital, Naypyitaw, was made known by a legal official who insisted on anonymity for fear of being punished by the authorities.
The trial was closed to the media, diplomats and spectators, and her lawyers were barred by a gag order from talking about it.
