Court rejects Imran’s plea against holding trial in jail

PTI

Islamabad, October 16

A top court in Pakistan on Monday rejected a plea by Imran Khan against holding his trial in the cipher case in jail, saying in-prison hearing was “in favour” of the former PM keeping in mind security-related matters.

The case pertains to a secret diplomatic document that Khan used to criticise his opponents for allegedly orchestrating his ouster from power in April last year.

A special court is hearing the case in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi where Khan was shifted on September 26 from the District Jail Attock. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman had on October 4 sought from Islamabad High Court to stay the jail trial.

#Imran Khan #Pakistan