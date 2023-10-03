Court restores Imran’s bail in nine cases

PTI

Islamabad, October 2

A high court in Pakistan on Monday restored the bail of former PM Imran Khan in nine different cases by annulling the different trial courts' decisions to cancel the same.

A division bench of the Islamabad High Court, headed by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and comprising Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, heard Khan's application about three cases in connection with the May 9 riots, three concerning protests in Islamabad and once each about the Toshakhana case, violation of Section 144 and an attempted murder case.

Six of these cases were before different district and session courts and three were before the anti-terrorism courts. Khan, 70, had secured bail in all nine cases, but the same were cancelled due to his non-appearance after he went to jail in the Toshakhana case.

He challenged the decisions of those courts.

