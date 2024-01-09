Court ruling paves way for Nawaz to contest election

Islamabad, January 8

Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Monday scrapped lifetime bans on contesting elections for people with criminal convictions, paving the way for Nawaz Sharif to run for prime ministership for a fourth time. Sharif's party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), is considered a front runner to win elections scheduled for February 8, with Sharif's main rival, former PM Imran Khan, in jail and barred from contesting for five years.

2018 ban lifted The apex court has overruled a previous 2018 decision that imposed life ban on politicians convicted under certain provisions of the constitution.

In his ruling, Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, who headed a seven-member panel of judges, said the life bans “abridge the fundamental right of citizens to contest elections”. The court's decision was six to one in favour of overruling a previous 2018 decision that imposed life bans on politicians convicted under certain provisions of the constitution.

Sharif, 74, was found guilty in 2017 of dishonest practices, which qualified for a ban under the 2018 ruling. Last year, the courts overturned the two convictions. While Sharif was not an applicant in the latest Supreme Court case, which was filed by other politicians, the ruling makes him eligible to contest the polls as more than five years have elapsed since 2017.

Khan, 71, whose party won the last elections in 2018, will not benefit from the ruling as it abolishes only life bans, which means the cricketer-turned-politician remains disqualified until 2028.

“Alhamdulillah (praise be to God), today the dark chapter of judicial injustice of lifelong disqualification to make Nawaz Sharif a target of political revenge has finally ended,” Marriyum Aurangzeb, a PML-N leader, said in a post on social media platform X.

One of Khan's lawyers, Intazar Hussain Panjutha, described the scrapping of the ban as the "death of law and the constitution".

Sharif was removed from the premiership in 2017 and then convicted on the corruption charges. He spent time in jail before leaving for London in 2019, where he remained in self-imposed exile until October 2023. — Reuters

