Covid-19: Army helps with mass testing in Shanghai

Beijing, April 4
China has send more than 10,000 health workers from across the country to Shanghai, including 2,000 military medical staff, as it struggles to stamp out a rapidly spreading Covid outbreak in China's largest city.
The city was conducting a mass testing of its 25 million residents on Monday as what was supposed to be a two-phase lockdown entered its second week. While many factories and financial firms have been able to keep operating by isolating their employees, concern was growing about the potential economic impact of an extended lockdown in China's financial capital. — AP
