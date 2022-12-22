Covid fatality count in China could be massive, warn studies

London, December 21
As India’s health ministry held urgent talks on the Covid situation on Wednesday, different sets of data modelling indicate that China could be facing a massive death toll from a surge in cases after it lifted its stringent zero-Covid policy.
According to a recent report in The Economist, around 1.5 million Chinese could die based on its model that calculates the trajectory of the country’s outbreak under different scenarios based on estimates of the rates at which people become infected, get sick, recover or die — referred to as the SEIR model.
Those figures tally with other recent modelling, including a report in ‘The Lancet’ journal from last week quoting analysis by Airfinity, a UK-based science information and analytics company, which projected that somewhere between 1.3 and 2.1 million people could die from Covid-19 after China re-opens.
Chinese health experts have warned that a new wave of infections that have hit China may result in new variants, prompting authorities to set up a nationwide network of hospitals to monitor mutations of the deadly virus. Wang Guangfa, a respiratory expert from Peking University First Hospital, warned that Beijing may experience a spike in severe cases over the next fortnight. — PTI
Cases in US surpass 100 million : Johns Hopkins University
- Covid cases in the US since the start of the pandemic exceeded a 100 million
- 100,003,837 coronavirus cases have been reported in the country so far
- Virus has claimed lives of 1,088,236 people in US: Johns Hopkins University
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
As highly transmissible Chinese Omicron strains BA.5.2 and BF.7 spread like wildfire, PM Modi to review covid situation in India today
Indian govt tells states to conduct genome-sequencing of sam...
BSF shoots down drone in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
The unmanned aerial vehicle is downed by firing at 8pm on We...
Chinese singer brutally trolled for purposely infecting herself with Covid ahead of New Year’s Eve concert
Jane said that she had visited the homes of ‘sheep’ - a term...
Dense fog in region disrupts road, rail traffic; zero visibility in Punjab’s Bathinda
A railway spokesperson says 20 trains are running late by on...
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Suggests that India should try to enter into free trade agre...