Crisis in Niger deepens, France plans evacuation

PARIS, August 1
France prepared to evacuate hundreds of French and European citizens from Niger on Tuesday, a day after neighbours Mali and Burkina Faso said any outside intervention to restore the ousted government would be seen as a declaration of war. A military junta overthrew Niger's democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum and his government last Wednesday in the seventh military takeover in less than three years in West and Central Africa.
West African regional bloc ECOWAS last Sunday threatened to use force to reinstate Bazoum if the soldiers didn't do it within a week, while neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso - also ruled by military juntas - said they would come to Niger's defence.
The recent coups in the region have come amid a wave of anti-French sentiment. — Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gurugram, Nuh remain tense as fresh violence takes toll to 5
Mob torches religious site, imam killed | 110 detained, curf...
Virtual to real: How war on social media triggered arson in Nuh
Most suspects detained YouTubers, say police
Indian woman who fell into Singapore Straits from cruise ship has died, says son
The couple's other son Apoorv Sahani had said on Monday that...
Parwanoo-Dharampur section of National Highway-5 closed for traffic after landslide
The district police have directed the commuters to use alter...
Singapore's Indian-origin investment guru Narayana Iyer Narayanan dies
Narayanan, who had deep knowledge of the stock and share mar...