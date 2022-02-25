Curbs on Russia could impact India's military readiness, supplies

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, February 24

India’s military equipment, spares and associated supplies from Ukraine are too little to have an impact, but the imposition of sanctions on Russia will severely hit military readiness and acquisition of several critical items.

Several of Russian items like missiles, nuclear submarines, tanks, rifles and even copters—all in the pipeline—could be delayed unless New Delhi takes a stand to ignore the sanctions which US imposed on Moscow two days ago.

India is already walking the tight rope between old ally Russia and new friend, the US. Apart from recently imposed sanctions on Russia, the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), passed in 2017 by the US Congress, provides for punitive actions against any country engaged in transactions with Russian defence and intelligence sectors.

The CAATSA has been invoked on Turkey. India has gone ahead with the deal to get the S-400 air defence missile systems from Russia despite the CAATSA threat.

After the Russia-Ukraine clash and the subsequent sanctions, it remains to be seen if India will defy the sanctions. Four of the S-400 systems are yet to be delivered. The first one was delivered in November-December last year.

The delivery of four Talwar class warships (called Admiral Grigorovich Project 1135.6M frigates), of which two are being made in Russia and two in India, could be hit. Ukrainian engine maker Zoria-Mashproekt already supplied the engines for the two under-construction warships in Russia. For the two other warships, an agreement was signed with Goa Shipyard Limited. Also, the two countries are in talks for making Kamov 226 helicopter in India, the engine for which comes from Sarfan France. The EU — France is its part — has imposed sanctions on Russia.

Russia is also providing assistance to miniaturise the nuclear reactor for four nuclear submarines under construction at Visakhapatnam where India made the INS Arihant, its first nuclear submarine.

India is the second largest arms importer for the period 2016-20, according to a report of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, a Sweden-based think tank. New Delhi accounted for 9.5 per cent of all imports during the period and 49 per cent of all imports came from Russia, the report released in March 2021 said.

Crucial defence purchases, deals

S-400 missile systems: First delivered and four awaited

Talwar class warships: Two being made in Russia, two in India

‘Akula’ class N-submarine: India in talks for lease from Russia

AK-203 rifles: Pact signed for supply of 20,000 rifles; 6 lakh rifles to be made in India

T-90 tanks: India looking to procure 460 tanks, besides Sukhoi 30MKI and MiG-29 jets

BrahMos: Jointly manufactured with Russia, the missiles are to be exported to Philippines under a $375 billion deal

