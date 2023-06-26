Curfew in 2 Honduras cities after 22 killed in violence

Tegucigalpa, June 25

The Honduran government announced curfews on Sunday in two northern cities after 22 persons were shot dead overnight in separate attacks amid escalating violence in the country.

Heavily armed men opened fire on Saturday night in a billiards hall in a neighborhood in the northern manufacturing city of Choloma, killing 11 persons and wounding three more, police press office official Edgardo Barahona said.

An official source not authorized to speak to the media said there had been at least 11 other killings on Saturday in separate episodes across the northern Valle de Sula zone, including in the key industrial city of San Pedro Sulay.

President Xiomara Castro announced a 15-day curfew in Choloma between 9 pm and 4 am, effective immediately, and another in San Pedro Sula, effective July 4. — Reuters