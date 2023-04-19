‘Curious young visitor’: Toddler slips through White House fencing

Washington, April 19
The US Secret Service swung into action after a toddler managed to slip through the bars of iron fencing surrounding the White House.
In a statement on Tuesday confirming the development, Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the Secret Service, said the toddler crawled through the fence on the north side of the White House, setting off security alerts, reports CNN.
"The Secret Service Uniformed Division today encountered a curious young visitor along the White House north fence line who briefly entered White House ground," Gugliemli said.
"The White House security systems instantly triggered Secret Service officers and the toddler and parents were quickly reunited." Access to the White House was temporarily restricted and President Joe Biden was also inside the executive mansion at the time of the incident, the BBC reported.
The $64 million fence around the White House is 13ft tall.
It is roughly double the size of its previous height, which was increased during a recent construction project to enhance White House safety.
This is not the first time a toddler has crawled through the White House fence.
In 2014, a toddler had squeezed through the White House fence just before then-President Barack Obama was about to address the nation on Iraq.
The breach prompted a temporary lockdown and delayed the briefing.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India surpasses China to become world's most populous nation, show UN data
China has a population of 142.57 crore, according to the UN ...
Rajnath Singh asks Army to maintain strong vigil along LAC as situation remains ‘tense’
The defence minister said the security of the country is the...
Drug mafia-police nexus: Bhagwant Mann's sweeping directions to Punjab DGP to examine role of all officers of any rank 'shielding' tainted cop Inderjit
Investigating officer has been directed to conclude probe wi...
Atiq-Ashraf killing: Shahganj SHO among 4 cops suspended after SIT questioning
Prayagraj court sends Atiq killers to 4-day police custody
Bats worth Rs 1 lakh, pads and other cricketing equipment of Delhi Capitals players stolen from luggage: Sources
Stuff goes missing during their travel from Bengaluru to Del...