Cyber attack on Pakistani UN Mission; account, email, YouTube channel breached

Islamabad/United Nations, June 15
Pakistan's Permanent Mission to the UN was targeted by a cyber attack, infiltrating its official email account and the YouTube channel, a media report said on Saturday
The cyber attack occurred on Friday, at 4 pm US time, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.
The breach targeted the email ID used by the Permanent Mission's information wing, the report said.
The mission's YouTube channel was also compromised, and the attackers altered its name, banners, and content, the report said, quoting sources.
The Pakistani UN mission requested all emails and videos put on its channels be ignored until they regain control of their accounts.
No group/entity has taken responsibility for the cyber attack.
