Czech SC rejects surgery rider for gender change

PTI

Prague: The Czech Republic’s highest court has ruled to dismiss a law requiring people to undergo gender-affirmation surgery, including sterilisation, to officially change their gender. The court called the requirements “in conflict with the rights of LGBTQ+ people to protect physical integrity”. The ruling came on a plea by a person seeking gender change after the authorities refused to register him as a man as he had not undergone surgery. pti

Boeing calls off astronaut launch due to valve issue

Florida: Boeing called off its first astronaut launch because of a valve problem on the rocket Monday night. Two NASA test pilots had just strapped into Starliner capsule when the countdown was halted, two hours before the liftoff. A United Launch Alliance engineer, Dillon Rice, said the issue involved an oxygen relief valve on the upper stage of the company's Atlas rocket.

