Daily Mirror apologises to Prince Harry

LONDON: The Mirror Group Newspapers, the publisher of Daily Mirror, has apologised to Prince Harry for unlawfully seeking information about him by accessing private reports by phone-hacking, deception and other illicit means between 1991-2011. A trial in the matter began just days after his father’s coronation. REUTERS

Nigerian boat sinks, 14 dead, 21 rescued

MAIDUGURI: Nigerian authorities recovered 14 bodies and rescued 21 people after a boat accident in northwestern Sokoto state, a local police spokesperson said on Wednesday. The wooden boat was carrying 36 people, mostly women, when it capsized on Tuesday. REUTERS