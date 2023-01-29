Day after seven shot dead outside Jerusalem synagogue, Palestinian teenager wounds two

Tribune News Service

Jerusalem/Washington, January 28

A Palestinian attacker in his early teens opened fire in east Jerusalem on Saturday, wounding two persons, a day after another assailant killed seven outside a synagogue in the deadliest attack in the city since 2008.

The shooting in the Palestinian neighbourhood of Silwan in east Jerusalem wounded a father and son, aged 47 and 23, paramedics said. The police overpowered the 13-year-old attacker, wounding him.

Saturday's events — just a day before United States’ Secretary of State Antony Blinken was set to arrive in the region — raised the possibility of even greater conflagration in one of the bloodiest months in Israel and the occupied West Bank in several years.

On Friday, a Palestinian gunman killed at least seven persons, including a 70-year-old woman, in a Jewish settlement in east Jerusalem, an area captured by Israel in 1967 and later annexed. US President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu condemning the “horrific terrorist attack” and offered support to the Israel Government and people. The incident came amid spiralling tensions and violence between Israel and the Palestinians. The Friday shooting took place a day after nine Palestinians were killed during an Israel Defence Forces raid in the West Bank city of Jenin. During the call, the US President said it was an attack against the "civilised" world.

“The President stressed the iron-clad US commitment to Israel's securit, and agreed that his team would remain in constant touch with their Israeli counterparts,” the White House said. In a separate statement, US Secretary of State Tony Blinken condemned in the strongest terms "the horrific terrorist attack".

“We mourn those killed in the attack, and our thoughts are with the injured, including children. The notion of people being targeted as they leave a house of worship is abhorrent. It is particularly tragic that this attack occurred on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day,” he said. Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar also condemned the terrorist attack. “My thoughts are with the victims, their families, and the global Jewish community. This kind of senseless violence is heartbreaking,” he said. — PTI

India condemns attack

India has strongly condemned the terror attack that took place in Israel's Jerusalem on Friday night, Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated in a tweet. He also offered condolences to the families of the victims. Israel's Ambassador to India Naor Gilon said his country was humbled by India's support after the terror attack. Saudi Arabia, warning that the situation could escalate further, said: “The kingdom condemns targeting civilians and stresses the necessity of reviving the peace process and ending occupation.’’