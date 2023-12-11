Day after US veto, Israel tanks at Khan Younis in south Gaza

Gaza Strip, December 10

Israeli tanks battled their way to the heart of Khan Younis on Sunday in a major new push into the main city of the southern Gaza Strip, as health authorities in Hamas-run Gaza said about 18,000 Palestinians had been killed in the war.

World Health Organization (WHO) chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Health system on its knees: WHO Chief World Health Organization (WHO) chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the healthcare system in Gaza is “on its knees and collapsing” and expressed regret at the failure to pass a resolution in United Nations Security Council calling for a ceasefire

Residents said tanks had reached the main north-south road through the middle of Khan Younis after intense combat through the night that had slowed the Israeli advance from the east. Warplanes were pounding the area west of the assault.

The US has lent vital support to the offensive once again in recent days, by vetoing United Nations Security Council efforts to end the fighting that enjoyed wide international support, and by pushing through an emergency sale of over $100 million worth of tank ammunition to Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked US President Joe Biden for the “important ammunition for the continuation of the war”, and for supporting Israel at the Security Council.

The US has pledged unwavering support for Israel’s goal of crushing Hamas’ military and governing abilities, and returning all the hostages captured in the October 7 attack that triggered the war.

Hamas and other Palestinian militants stormed into southern Israel that day, killing some 1,200 people and capturing around 240, over 100 of whom were released during a weeklong cease-fire late last month.

In response to the attack, Israel launched an air and ground war that has killed thousands of Palestinians, mostly civilians, and forced some 1.9 million people to flee their homes. With only a trickle of aid allowed in, and delivery rendered impossible in much of the territory, Palestinians face severe shortages of food, water and other basic goods.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who invoked a rarely-used power last week to call for a cease-fire, said “we are facing a severe risk of collapse of the humanitarian system”.

“The situation is fast deteriorating into a catastrophe with potentially irreversible implications for the Palestinians as a whole,” he said. — Agencies

