Day later, Donald Trump raises $4 million, 25% from new donors

PTI

Washington, April 1

Former US President Donald Trump raised over $4 million towards his 2024 presidential run in 24 hours after a Manhattan grand jury indicted him on charges related to paying off a porn star, his office has said.

According to it, over 25 per cent of the donations came from first-time donors, further “solidifying Trump’s status as the clear frontrunner” in the Republican primary.

“This surge of grassroots contributions confirms that the American people see the indictment as a disgraceful weaponisation of our justice system by a Soros-funded prosecutor,” it said in a statement.

“With an average contribution of only $34, Trump’s 2024 campaign is funded by an unmatched coalition of hardworking patriots who are fed up with special interest donors like Soros spending billions of dollars to influence our elections,” it claimed. The grand jury on Thursday voted to indict Trump for his role in paying money to porn star Stormy Daniels in an attempt to buy her silence over an alleged affair.