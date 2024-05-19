 Days after Joe Biden’s remark, White House calls India ‘vibrant democracy’ : The Tribune India

  • World
  Days after Joe Biden's remark, White House calls India 'vibrant democracy'

Days after Joe Biden’s remark, White House calls India ‘vibrant democracy’

Days after Joe Biden’s remark, White House calls India ‘vibrant democracy’

Joe Biden, US President. File photo



Washington, May 18

There are not too many more vibrant democracies in the world than India, the White House has said, applauding the people of India for exercising their right to vote.

White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby was responding to a question on the ongoing Indian elections in which more than 969 million people are exercising their right to franchise at one million polling stations to elect 545 Members of Parliament from thousands of candidates representing as many as 2,660 registered political parties.

The voting will conclude on June 1. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on June 4.

“Not too many more vibrant democracies in the world than India. And we applaud the Indian people for exercising, you know, their ability to vote, and to have a voice in their future government. And we wish them well throughout the process, of course,” Kirby told reporters at a news conference here.

Responding to another question, Kirby said the India-US relationship has strengthened under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in particular during the last three years of the Biden administration.

“Our relationship with India is extremely close and getting closer,” he said.

“You saw it on a State Visit (last June). We launched all kinds of new initiatives, working on critical emerging technologies together, and bolstering and expanding the relevance of the Indo-Pacific quad, of course, which India is a part of. And then, just the people-to-people exchanges, and the military that we share with India,” Kirby said.

It’s a very vibrant, very active partnership, he said.

“We are grateful for Prime Minister Modi’s leadership,” said the senior White House official.

When asked if President Joe Biden believes that India and Japan are xenophobic countries, he replied in the negative and said the President was making a broader point.

“I mean, the president was making a broader point here about the vibrancy of our own democracy, here in the United States, and how inclusive and participatory it is,” Kirby said. — PTI

What us prez said

US President Joe Biden had earlier this month called Japan and India “xenophobic”, grouping them with Russia and China as countries that “don’t want immigrants”.

#Democracy #Joe Biden #United States of America USA #Washington


