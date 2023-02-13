Days after quake, Turkey cracks down on builders

Antakya, February 12
Turkish officials have detained or issued arrest warrants for some 130 persons allegedly involved in the construction of buildings that toppled down and crushed their occupants.
The death toll stood at 28,191 — with another 80,000-plus injured — as of Sunday morning.
Even though Turkey, on paper, has construction codes that meet current earthquake-engineering standards, they are too rarely enforced. — AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Retail inflation breaches RBI comfort zone, rises to 3-month high of 6.52 per cent in January
Inflation rate for the food basket was at 5.94 pc in January...
Supreme Court dismisses petition challenging validity of delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir
A Bench of Justice SK Kaul and Justice AS Oka, however, clar...
Punjab Governor lambasts CM Bhagwant Mann on various issues, including procedure for sending teachers to Singapore for training
In a letter, Banwarilal Purohit questions appointment of ‘ta...
Adani-Hindenburg row: Centre agrees to Supreme Court proposal of setting up of a panel of experts on regulatory mechanism
Said it wanted to give the names of the domain experts for t...