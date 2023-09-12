Death toll in Morocco earthquake surpasses 2,600

Amizmiz (Morocco), September 11
The death toll in the devastating earthquake in Morocco has risen to 2,681, and the injuries to 2,501, according to the latest statement released by the Moroccan government.
The rescue teams dispatched by Spain and the UK have arrived in the village of Amizmiz near the epicentre. Helicopters are seen shuttling back and forth between the tremor-hit old city of Marrakesh and other quake-affected areas, Xinhua news agency reported.
Rescue and relief efforts are also continuing to access the hardest-hit mountainous regions.
There is still a shortage in the supply of gasoline and covers.
The 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit the North African country on Friday.
