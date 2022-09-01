 Death toll from Pakistan floods reaches 1,186 : The Tribune India

Death toll from Pakistan floods reaches 1,186

Record monsoon rains in the last three decades triggered floods which inundated one third of the country, including most of Balochistan and Sindh provinces

Death toll from Pakistan floods reaches 1,186

Homes are surrounded by floodwaters in the Shikarpur district of Sindh Province, Pakistan, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. AP/PTI

PTI

Islamabad, September 1

The death toll from flash floods triggered by record monsoon rains across much of Pakistan reached 1,186 on Thursday, as authorities scrambled to provide relief materials to tens of thousands of affected people.

Record monsoon rains in the last three decades triggered floods which inundated one third of the country, including most of Balochistan and Sindh provinces.

“So far 1,186 people have died and 4,896 injured while 5,063 kms of roads damaged, 1,172,549 houses partially or completely destroyed and 733,488 livestock killed,” said the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the main body dealing with calamities.

On Thursday, the army said that some 50,000 people have been evacuated since rescue efforts began.

Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmed said that more than 33 million people have been affected due to “colossal scale of devastation”.

During a media briefing here, he said Pakistan mounted coordinated rescue and relief operations mobilising all possible resources but the sheer scale of the calamity “stretched our resources and capacities to the limit, thus necessitating support from the international community”.

The cash-strapped Pakistan government on Tuesday teamed up with the United Nations to issue a flash appeal for USD 160 million to deal with the disaster in the country that has become the “ground zero” of global warming.

“The Flash Appeal launch was well attended by Member States both in Islamabad and Geneva, Heads of UN agencies in Pakistan, representatives of international organizations, among others. Participants offered condolences and expressions of solidarity, and assured continued support for Pakistan,” the spokesman said.

He also said that Pakistan faced a “climate-induced calamity” because the monsoons were not ordinary, “as the UNSG termed them ‘monsoons on steroid’.” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will be visiting Pakistan on September 9-10 on an important visit to “express solidarity and international community’s support for Pakistan at this difficult time,” he said.

Talking about the outpouring of relief supplies, he said till last night, Pakistan received flood relief goods through 21 flights notably from Turkey, UAE and China.

He said a large number of countries and international organisations pledged to support and are extending cash or in-kind assistance including Australia, Azerbaijan, Canada, China, EU, France, Iran, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, New Zealand, Norway, Palestine, Qatar, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Turkiye, the UAE, United Kingdom, the United States, Uzbekistan, along with various international organisations including World Bank, Asian Development Bank and other UN Agencies.

He said Pakistan on Wednesday signed the Green Framework Engagement Agreement with Denmark in Copenhagen, which marks the first step in creating stronger collaboration in areas such as climate change mitigation and adaptation, and a just and sustainable green transition.

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while addressing lawmakers of his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz asked them to visit the flood victims with relief goods.

The prime minister said that he had never seen such a calamity before. “Water has wreaked havoc everywhere,” he said.

He also asked Finance Minister Miftah Ismail to devise a plan to give relief to the flood-affected people with electricity bills.

Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Rohjan area of Punjab and met flood victims whom he assured that the Pakistan Army will help them to overcome their problems in these difficult times, the army said.

He also directed ground troops to “take this responsibility as a noble cause and spare no effort to lessen the burden of flood-affected brothers and sisters”.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira said that Prime Minister Sharif would visit Gilgit-Baltistan on Friday and announce a relief package for the flood victims.

Separately, the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (Unicef) said in a statement that more than three million children were in need of humanitarian assistance in Pakistan and at increased risk of waterborne diseases, drowning and malnutrition due to flooding.

“These floods have already taken a devastating toll on children and families, and the situation could become even worse,” the statement quoted Unicef representative in Pakistan Abdullah Fadil as saying.

To add to worries, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rain in September, saying that La Nina conditions — responsible for recent spells of flood-triggering deluge in the country — would persist in September but become less intense.

“Tendency for normal to above normal precipitation is likely over the country during September,” the Met Office said, predicting above-normal rainfall in northeastern Punjab and Sindh.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Shooters hid in fields, cops failed to detect

2
Punjab

Video of AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur being slapped by husband goes viral; women panel to take suo moto notice

3
Entertainment

Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh celebrate their Filmfare Awards dancing to Sidhu Moosewala's 'Gabru', video goes viral

4
Punjab

African man and son go desi, tie turbans to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar

5
Entertainment

Punjabi singer Nirvair Singh killed in car accident in Australia

6
Punjab

Delhi Police invoke UAPA against gangsters, including Moosewala murder accused Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar

7
Punjab

On leave, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra 'served notice'

8
Delhi

Final-year MBBS student hangs herself in hostel of Delhi medical college

9
Trending

Video: Kangana Ranaut had once called Ranbir Kapoor 'serial skirt chaser'; this was his 'joke' about her and Hrithik Roshan that left Katrina Kaif in splits

10
Brand Connect

Watch Big Eyes Coin Outperform Both Dogecoin and Tamadoge

Don't Miss

View All
Cancer not a death sentence, says ovarian cancer survivor Manisha Koirala
Nation

Cancer not a death sentence, says ovarian cancer survivor Manisha Koirala

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA

African man and son go desi, tie turbans to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar
Punjab

African man and son go desi, tie turbans to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar

Sr citizen loses ~1.2L in electricity bill scam
Jalandhar

Senior citizen loses Rs 1.2L in electricity bill scam

Private schoolteachers entitled to gratuity: SC
Nation

Private schoolteachers entitled to gratuity: Supreme Court

United Sikhs to build bomb shelters in war-hit Ukraine
Punjab

United Sikhs to build bomb shelters in war-hit Ukraine

Watching phone in dark can damage retina: Experts
Amritsar

Watching phone in dark can damage retina: Experts

A first: Farmers to grow ‘makhana’ in waterlogged fields
Haryana

A first: Jhajjar farmers to grow ‘makhana’ in waterlogged fields

Top News

Karnataka: Sri Murugha Mutt pontiff arrested for sexually assaulting 2 minor girls

Sri Murugha Mutt pontiff arrested for sexually assaulting 2 minor girls in Karnataka

FIR under POCSO Act has been registered against pontiff of i...

Video of AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur being slapped by husband goes viral; women panel to take suo moto notice

Video of AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur being slapped by husband goes viral; women panel to take suo moto notice

Questions raised over the timing of the release of July 10 v...

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA

‘Up to police to make fool-proof case for extradition of the...

SC seeks details of FIRs filed against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

SC seeks details of FIRs filed against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

‘He (Bishnoi) is supposed to face the consequences if he has...

First indigenous cervical cancer shot unveiled; experts call for administering it to boys too

First indigenous cervical cancer shot unveiled; experts call for administering it to boys too

MoS Science and Technology Jitendra Singh says the governmen...


Cities

View All

African man and son go desi, tie turbans to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar

African man and son go desi, tie turbans to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar

Dubai-based bizman SPS Oberoi sends aid to Pakistan flood victims

Smart road fails to impress Amritsar residents

Amritsar district reports 608 Covid positive cases in August, only 1 hospitalised

SGPC to come up with new action plan for release of 'Bandi Singhs'

Farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Elderly Bathinda farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

65-year-old Bathinda farmer commits suicide at protest outside district administrative complex in Muktsar

Three injured in shooting outside US gurdwara

Cancer cases on the rise in Malwa

Pay up to 18% extra toll

Pay up to 18% extra toll at Dappar, Chandimandir toll plaza

GST collection for August lower in Punjab and Himachal but higher in Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh and J-K

Conversion of leasehold plots to freehold: Post Supreme Court rap, MHA seeks info from Chandigarh

3 new-look small rotaries come up in Chandigarh to ease impact

Ragpickers to Chandigarh MC workers: Women to run Sector 25 facility

Kejriwal govt in Delhi wins confidence vote amid walkout by BJP legislators

Kejriwal govt in Delhi wins confidence vote amid walkout by BJP legislators

Govt-run liquor shops open but with empty shelves in Delhi as old excise policy returns

Final-year MBBS student hangs herself in hostel of Delhi medical college

AAP MLAs claiming BJP offered them money should take lie-detector test: Delhi BJP

Arvind Kejriwal launches virtual school for students from across the country

JDA for action against 23 illegal colonies

Jalandhar Development Authority for action against 23 illegal colonies

Senior citizen loses Rs 1.2L in electricity bill scam

Jalandhar: Bail applications of councillor, son & others rejected

Protest against pollution caused by Himachal soap factory: 29 booked by Garhshankar police for blocking road

Day after protest, Jalandhar MC looks into sewage woes of Ward No.76

Halwara International airport to be completed soon, say RS member Vikramjit Singh after meeting Scindia

Halwara International airport to be completed soon, says RS member Vikramjit Singh after meeting Scindia

Halwara International airport to be completed soon, says RS member Vikramjit Singh after meeting Scindia

Ludhiana residents oppose commercial activities in Sarabha Nagar areas

Ludhiana MC to launch firm for 24x7 canal water supply project

Ludhiana records maximum deaths due to cold exposure in 2021

5 booked for attacking Patiala MC team

5 booked for attacking Patiala MC team

List action taken on violation of building norms: F&CC to Patiala MC

Patiala: Two YPS students win problem solvers award

Fatehgarh Sahib: Two managers among 3 held for flesh trade

Road mishaps snuff out 2 lives in Fatehgarh Sahib