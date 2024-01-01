Death toll in China earthquake rises to 151

IANS

Beijing: The death toll in the 6.2-magnitude earthquake that jolted northwest China on December 18 has risen to 151, official sources said on Sunday. As per the provincial earthquake relief headquarters, the toll rose to 34 in Qinghai on Sunday as the last two persons previously unaccounted for after the earthquake were found dead. The temblor had also killed 117 in Gansu, the local authorities had said on December 22. ians

Venice to ban large tourist groups, loudspeakers

Rome: Venice, one of the Italy’s most picturesque cities, is to ban tourist groups of more than 25 people and loudspeakers from June. The move was announced as use of loudspeakers on tours "can generate confusion and disturbances", a city official said. The official said the latest policies were aimed at improving the management of groups organised in the historic centre. Fearing that tourists could overwhelm the Canal City, residents are choosing to leave. ians

Snowfall shatters 40-year record in Seoul

Seoul: South Korean capital Seoul received the maximum single-day snowfall recorded in December for more than 40 years on Saturday. There have been no reports of any weather-related deaths or injuries. The country’s weather agency said on Sunday that 12.2 cm of snowfall was recorded in Seoul the previous day, which was the heaviest since 1981. pti

Top Pak actor calls for release of Indian films

Karachi: Faysal Quraishi, one of Pakistan's top actors and producers, has advocated for the release of Indian films in the country to revive the local cinema exhibition sector. Quraishi, who has starred in several hit serials and also produced many blockbuster series, said Pakistan needed to lift the ban on screening of Indian films to survive and grow. pti

At 2L, Lanka sees ‘record’ tourist arrivals in Dec

Colombo: Sri Lanka witnessed “record” tourist arrivals in December this year registering over 2 lakh footfall, highest in past four years, local media reported. Tourism Minister Harin Fernando said total foreign tourist arrivals this year have reached nearly 1.5 million, Daily Mirror reported. It indicates a positive trend in Sri Lanka’s tourism industry.

