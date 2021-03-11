Death toll in Sri Lanka violence rises to 8, over 200 injured in violence

Supporters of former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa attack peaceful anti-government protesters

Death toll in Sri Lanka violence rises to 8, over 200 injured in violence

A Sri Lankan anti-government protester, left, consoles another during a clash with government supporters in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, May 9, 2022. AP/PTI

Colombo, May 10

The death toll rose to eight on Tuesday in the unprecedented violence in Sri Lanka that erupted after supporters of former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa attacked peaceful anti-government protesters demanding his ouster over the country's worst economic crisis that led to acute shortages of staple food, fuel and power. Over 200 people have also been injured in the violence in Colombo and other cities.

Mahinda Rajapaksa, 76, resigned as Sri Lankan Prime Minister on Monday amid unprecedented economic turmoil, hours after his supporters attacked anti-government protesters, prompting authorities to impose a nationwide curfew and deploy Army troops in the capital.

The violence saw arson attacks on the homes of several politicians, including the ancestral home of the Rajapaksas in Hambantota. Video footage showed the entire house of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his younger brother and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Medamulana in Hambantota city was burning.

Prime Minister Mahinda's House in Kurunegala was also set on fire by protesters while a mob also destroyed D A Rajapaksa Memorial - constructed in the memory of the father of Mahinda and Gotabaya - in Medamulana, Hambantota.

Chairman of the Imaduwa Pradeshiya Sabha A V Sarath Kumara died following an attack on his residence on Monday. Kumara, 63, was admitted to the hospital due to a heart condition following the attack. One person was killed following an attack on a popular hotel in Negombo. Multiple luxury cars worth millions of rupees were completely destroyed. SLPP Member of Parliament Amarakeerthi Athukorala and his security guard died in Nittambuwa on Monday.

Eye-witnesses said that the people who had come with the Member of Parliament to Nittambuwa shot at a group of people protesting against the attack on the peaceful protesters in front of the Temple Trees and the President's Office. A 27-year-old male died in the shooting incident. Two people were killed in a shooting that took place at the Weeraketiya Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman's residence on Monday night. A person succumbed to his injuries at the hospital in Colombo.

The Colombo national hospital said at least 217 people had been admitted for treatment. Several properties of ministers and lawmakers of the ruling coalition were destroyed by the protesters. Protesters have also attacked the house of Badulla District parliamentarian Tissa Kuttiarachch and later set it on fire. The house of Puttalam MP Santha Nishantha was completely destroyed due to an arson attack. 

There have been protests over soaring prices and power cuts since last month. Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since gaining independence from Britain in 1948.  The crisis is caused in part by a lack of foreign currency, which has meant that the country cannot afford to pay for imports of staple foods and fuel, leading to acute shortages and very high prices.

Thousands of demonstrators have hit the streets across Sri Lanka since April 9 seeking the resignation of President Gotabaya and his brother Mahinda, as the government ran out of money for vital imports; prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed and there are acute shortages in fuel, medicines and electricity supply. 

In a special Cabinet meeting on Friday, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a state of emergency with effect from Friday midnight. This is the second time that an emergency was declared in Sri Lanka in just over a month as the island nation was in the grip of the worst economic crisis.  

#mahinda rajapaksa #sri lanka

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu 'floored' by CM Bhagwant Mann's humility; don't read too much into meeting, says AAP

2
Punjab

Explosion at Punjab Police's intelligence wing headquarters in Mohali

3
Chandigarh

2 youths detained for grenade attack at Intelligence Wing headquarters of Punjab Police in Mohali

4
Punjab

Grenade attack on Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali

5
J & K

Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujla takes over as GoC 15 Corps

6
World

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns amid worst economic crisis; nationwide curfew imposed

7
Punjab

Protesting patwaris end strike in Punjab

8
Punjab

Raised state's issues with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann: Navjot Sidhu

9
Trending

For former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, 'lighting is everything'

10
Nation

Credibility of China, India suffers over Russia issue: Chinese scholar

Don't Miss

View All
Sohna-Mohna happy, posted near home at Manawala office
Punjab

Pingalwara's Sohna-Mohna happy, posted near home at Manawala office

Cultivate baby corn for crop diversification: Punjab Agricultural University expert
Ludhiana

Cultivate baby corn for crop diversification: PAU expert

Electric bus to Rohtang resumes
Himachal

Electric bus for Rohtang tourists resumes

22 revolutionaries were crushed to death under ‘kolhu’ in Sonepat village
Haryana 1857 FIRST WAR OF INDEPENDENCE

22 revolutionaries were crushed to death under 'kolhu' in Sonepat village

Bathinda village opens front against drugs
Bathinda

Bathinda village opens front against drugs

Who are the four people Shehnaaz Gill follows on Twitter and why Sidharth Shukla is one name among them
Entertainment

Who are the four people Shehnaaz Gill follows on Twitter and why Sidharth Shukla is one name among them

Emma Chamberlain wore Maharaja of Patiala's choker to Met Gala, netizen says ‘this is worse than Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe dress’
Trending

Emma Chamberlain wore Maharaja of Patiala's choker to Met Gala, netizen says ‘this is worse than Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe dress’

Jalandhar: Mosquitoes, malodorous surroundings part of their lives
Jalandhar

Mosquitoes, malodorous surroundings part of lives of those living near Kala Sanghian drain in Jalandhar

Top News

Special operation group conduct search at blast site in Mohali

2 youths detained for grenade attack at Intelligence Wing headquarters of Punjab Police in Mohali

CM Bhagwant Mann calls a meeting of senior police officials

Bhagwant Mann takes stock of situation following explosion at Intelligence Wing Headquarter

Bhagwant Mann takes stock of situation following explosion at Intelligence Wing headquarters

Punjab CM convenes emergency meeting of top brass of police;...

Punjab DGP VK Bhawra says they have leads on grenade attack and will crack case soon

Punjab DGP VK Bhawra says they have leads on grenade attack and will crack case soon

Says it is a big challenge for police as the explosive used ...

Supreme Court refuses to entertain Bikram Singh Majithia's plea

Supreme Court refuses to entertain Bikram Majithia's plea

Had sought quashing of cases registered against him by Punja...

Legendary Santoor artiste Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma passes away

Santoor maestro Shiv Kumar Sharma dies at 84

Was battling renal complications and had been on dialysis fo...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Private hospitals refuse to admit new AB-SSBY patients

Amritsar: Private hospitals refuse to admit new AB-SSBY patients

Schools told to display child helpline number on buses in Amritsar

Pingalwara's Sohna-Mohna happy, posted near home at Manawala office

Pakistani drone with 10 kg heroin shot down

Amritsar: Traders at posh Ranjit Avenue upset over open defecation

Bathinda village opens front against drugs

Bathinda village opens front against drugs

Special operation group conduct search at blast site in Mohali

2 youths detained for grenade attack at Intelligence Wing headquarters of Punjab Police in Mohali

Grenade attack on Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali

3 killed, 25 hurt as buses collide in Kurali

Student killed, three injured in hit-&-run in Panchkula

Research, testing centre for industry on anvil in Chandigarh

Bulldozers reach Delhi's New Friends Colony, day after Shaheen Bagh anti-encroachment drive stir

Bulldozers reach Delhi's New Friends Colony, day after Shaheen Bagh anti-encroachment drive stir

Clamour for renaming iconic Qutub Minar as Vishnu Stambh

Supreme Court refuses to take up CPM's plea on Shaheen Bagh demolition

Protests erupt at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh as MC bulldozers get going

Noted structural engineer Mahendra Raj passes away at 98

Woman ‘kills’ brother-in-law in Jalandhar as property dispute takes ugly turn

Woman 'kills' brother-in-law in Jalandhar as property dispute takes ugly turn

NGOs hold protest in Jalandhar against strike by patwaris across Punjab

Finance Minister Harpal Cheema calls on Jalandhar industrialists, seeks Budget ideas

Left private schools during Covid, students now move back

9 months on, 1,152 selected patwaris await job letters in Punjab

7 mega industrial estates to come up in Textile Park in Ludhiana

7 mega industrial estates to come up in Textile Park in Ludhiana

No new Covid case in Ludhiana district

Communal violence at Patiala conspiracy to disturb peace in Punjab: Shahi Iman

No relief for Simarjit Singh Bains; hearing adjourned

Vendors’ association demands vending zones in Ludhiana

False info: Punjabi University issues notice to 16 private BEd colleges

False info: Punjabi University issues notice to 16 private BEd colleges

'Omicron sublineages responsible for Covid outbreak at Patiala law University'

Diarrhoea outbreak: Five water samples fail test in Patiala

Fire rages on in commercial building for over 24 hours in Patiala

Drop in wheat yield: Farmers seek Rs 6K per acre compensation