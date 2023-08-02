 Death toll rises to 63 in suicide blast at JUI-F political convention in Pakistan : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Death toll rises to 63 in suicide blast at JUI-F political convention in Pakistan

Death toll rises to 63 in suicide blast at JUI-F political convention in Pakistan

The banned terrorist group ISIS claimed responsibility for the suicide attack, which injured over 120 people

Death toll rises to 63 in suicide blast at JUI-F political convention in Pakistan

Photo for representational purpose only.



PTI

Peshawar, August 2

The death toll from the powerful blast triggered by an Islamic State suicide bomber at a convention of a hardline Islamist party in Pakistan’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has risen sharply to 63, authorities said on Wednesday.

The attack took place on Sunday when more than 400 members of the conservative Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) party, known for its links to hardline political Islam, had gathered for a meeting under a large tent in the town of Khar, which borders Afghanistan.

The banned terrorist group Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the suicide attack, which injured over 120 people in Khar, the capital of the Bajaur tribal district.

According to Dr Liaqat Ali of the District Headquarters Hospital, 43 bodies were brought to the hospital after the blast, and so far, a total of 63 people have died in the Bajaur blast, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Ali added that one severely injured person died at the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Peshawar, while four died at Combined Military Hospital Peshawar and two at Timergara Hospital.

He said that 13 bodies were handed over to relatives, the report said.

A total of 123 people were injured in the suicide blast and are undergoing treatment in different hospitals in the province, the hospital administration said.

An FIR was registered by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Counter-Terrorism Department against unknown suspects on charges of terrorism, murder, attempted murder and others in connection with the bombing.

The local branch of ISIS has previously targeted JUI-F party leaders as they consider them apostates.

The JUI-F party is part of the coalition government led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). The major terror attack occurred as Pakistani political parties are beginning campaign preparations ahead of elections in the coming months.

The attack in Bajaur was one of the worst in northwestern Pakistan in the last decade.

In 2014, nearly 150 people, mostly schoolchildren, were killed in a Taliban attack on an army-run school in Peshawar.

On January 30 this year, a Pakistan Taliban suicide bomber blew himself up during the afternoon prayers in a mosque in Peshawar, killing 101 people and injuring more than 200. Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist attacks following the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan in August 2021.

Various world leaders, including UN chief Antonio Guterres, UN General Assembly President Csaba Koros, and US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller, condemned the attack.

#Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Chandigarh-Shimla highway closed for traffic after landslide

2
Nation

Attack on Indian mission in London: NIA raids 31 locations in Punjab, Haryana

3
Patiala

NIA teams raid Khalsa Aid’s Patiala office, question MD Amarpreet Singh

4
Trending

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of 'becoming a dog',' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs

5
Haryana

Virtual to real: How war on social media triggered arson in Nuh

6
Haryana

Gurugram, Nuh remain tense as fresh violence takes toll to 5

7
Himachal

Alternative routes you can take as Shimla-Chandigarh national highway is blocked

8
Himachal

Weatherman warns of landslips, mudflows in Himachal, heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana

9
Haryana

Attack on Indian mission in London: NIA raids 31 sites in region, seizes incriminating data

10
Nation

Indian woman who fell into Singapore Straits from cruise ship has died, says son

Don't Miss

View All
Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of ‘becoming a dog’,' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs
Trending

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of 'becoming a dog',' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’
Haryana

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’

200/kg, tomato out of reach again
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 200/kg, tomato out of reach again

Coolest July in over a decade
Chandigarh

Coolest July in Chandigarh in over a decade

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pak
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure
Himachal

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments
Punjab

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments in Patiala district

In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

Top News

Following Haryana violence, 41 FIRs registered and 116 people arrested

SIT to be formed, role of Bajrang Dal’s Monu Manesar being probed: Haryana DGP on communal clashes

A total 41 of FIRs have been registered in Nuh and 116 suspe...

Nuh clashes: Supreme Court tells central, state govts to ensure there's no hate speech, violence during VHP's protest marches

Nuh clashes: Supreme Court orders enhanced deployment of security forces, crackdown on hate speech

Refuses to stop VHP's protest marches

Nuh violence: Haryana CM Khattar seeks 4 more companies of central forces, says people behind unrest will not be spared

Nuh violence: Haryana CM Khattar seeks 4 more companies of central forces, says people behind unrest will not be spared

Khattar said 116 people were arrested and 90 detained since ...

Shimla-Chandigarh national highway blocked again after landslide

Shimla-Chandigarh national highway blocked again after landslide

A large number of vehicles including about 100 trucks laden ...

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court reserves order on Jagdish Tytler’s anticipatory bail plea

Delhi court reserves order on Jagdish Tytler's anticipatory bail plea in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

Special Judge Vikas Dhull reserves the order after hearing a...


Cities

View All

Crop on 40,000 acres in Mand area totally ruined

Crop on 40,000 acres in Mand area totally ruined

Peepal trees, grass on elevated road point to lack of upkeep

Avoid public inconvenience in Amritsar, locate nearby toilet on Google

Unsung heroes of 1857 remembered whose remains were dug out from 'Kalianwala Khu' in Ajnala

Pakistan hockey team lands at Wagah

Chandigarh MC to act tough on back lane littering

Chandigarh MC to act tough on back lane littering

Shimla-Chandigarh national highway blocked again after landslide

Chandigarh: Kin of ex-BJP councillor among 2 arrested for graft

Criteria fulfilled, Punjab FC to join Indian Super League as 12th team

Chandigarh: Conjunctivitis surge alarms experts, authorities cautious

VHP, Bajrang Dal activists hold protest in Delhi against Haryana clashes; traffic affected

VHP, Bajrang Dal activists hold protest in Delhi against Haryana clashes; traffic affected

1997 Uphaar fire tragedy: Delhi court orders de-sealing of cinema premises

Noida: VHP holds demonstration against Haryana communal clashes, seeks financial aid for victims’ kin

Delhi court reserves order on Jagdish Tytler's anticipatory bail plea in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

Man stabbed to death over Rs 3,000 in busy market in South Delhi’s Tigri area

Floods trigger migration of pupils to safer places

Floods trigger migration of pupils to safer places

NIA raids 2 houses of NRIs Jalandhar

Armed robbers strike at car showroom

Surprise check at immigration firms

Name Adampur airport terminal after Guru Ravidas, says MP Rinku

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches suction machine for Ludhiana’s sewerage network

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches suction machine for Ludhiana’s sewerage network

City’s Rs 28K-cr spinning industry in dire straits

Khanna police arrest 9 under CASO, seize drugs, illegal arms

Three members of mobile snatchers’ gang arrested

Man gets 10-year jail in gold snatching case

NIA teams raid Khalsa Aid’s Patiala office, question MD

NIA teams raid Khalsa Aid’s Patiala office, question MD Amarpreet Singh

Trader attempts suicide on Patiala MC office premises

Probe against building branch officials pending

Alarmed over maternal deaths, Health Department holds meet

Workshop for budding resident surgeons