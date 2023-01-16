 Debt recast, Jaishankar to visit Lanka : The Tribune India

Debt recast, Jaishankar to visit Lanka

Crisis-hit SL eyes $2.9 bn IMF loan | India extended $4 bn assistance last year

INS Delhi arrived at the Port of Trincomalee on Sunday. twitter/Srilanka_Navy



PTI

Colombo, January 15

Sri Lanka will hold debt restructuring talks with India when External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is expected to visit Colombo this week, President Ranil Wickremesinghe has said, as the cash-strapped country looks to carve a path out of its worst financial crisis.

The crisis-hit island nation, which is trying to secure a much-needed USD 2.9 billion bridge loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has been trying to get financial assurances from its major creditors — China, Japan and India — which is the requisite for Colombo to get the bailout package. The IMF bailout has been put on a halt as Sri Lanka pursues talks with creditors to meet the global lender’s condition for the facility.

Sri lanka welcomes ins delhi at trincomalee port

  • The Sri Lankan navy welcomed the INS Delhi at the north-eastern port city of Trincomalee on Sunday
  • The Indian naval ship arrived with 390 crew members on board for a two-day official visit
  • The ship is 163.2 metre-long and is lead ship of her class of guided-missile destroyers

Addressing trade unionists here on Saturday, President Wickremesinghe said his government had concluded debt restructuring talks with Japan and would hold such meetings with India this month.

Wickremesinghe, who also holds the finance ministry portfolio, said that the debt restructuring talks with China’s Exim bank were held recently and further dialogue is in progress.

“On January 19, the Indian foreign minister is expected to visit and we will continue to have debt restructuring talks with India,” Wickremesinghe said.

Details of Jaishankar’s visit to Colombo have not been announced but he is expected to hold talks with the island nation’s top leadership.

Extending a much-needed lifeline to a neighbour in need, India gave financial assistance of nearly USD 4 billion to Colombo last year.

In January, India announced a USD 900 million loan to Sri Lanka to build up its depleted foreign reserves as the financial crisis began to unfold.

Later, it offered a USD 500 million credit line to Sri Lanka to fund the country’s fuel purchases. The credit line was later expanded to USD 700 million due to the sheer gravity of the situation.

The Indian credit lines since early 2022 have been in use to import essentials and fuel after street protests erupted due to severe shortages of essentials.

Wickremesinghe stressed that the only option that the island nation was left with was a bailout package from the IMF. The president said he was looking forward to the IMF facility in 3-4 tranches. “I want to lift this country out of the plunge sooner,” he told the trade unionists. Sri Lanka began debt restructuring talks with its creditors in September last year as warranted by its agreement with the IMF for the USD 2.9 billion facility over four years.

