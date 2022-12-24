Deep freeze grips US as 'bomb cyclone' looms

Detroit, December 23

A dangerously frigid Arctic air mass gripped a vast expanse of the US as a looming winter storm of historic proportions threatened to upend travel plans for millions of Americans.

The impending storm was expected to bring blizzard conditions to the Great Lakes region, heavy rains followed by a flash freeze on the East Coast, wind gusts of 60 miles per hour (100 kph) and bitter cold as far south as the Mexican border. As the storm took shape over the Great Lakes.

More than 4,500 US flights scheduled for Thursday and Friday have been cancelled, with two major airports in Chicago accounting for over 1,200 of the cancellations. — Reuters