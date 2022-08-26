Defying China, US Senator arrives in Taiwan

Taipei, August 25
Defying pressure from Beijing, US Senator Marsha Blackburn arrived in Taiwan on Thursday.
The Senator arrived in Taipei on board a US military aircraft, live TV footage from Songshan airport showed. She was received by Douglas Hsu, director general of Taiwan's foreign affairs ministry. "Taiwan is our strongest partner in the Indo-Pacific. Regular high-level visits to Taipei are long-standing US policy," Blackburn said. — Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
US suspends 26 Chinese flights in response to China flight cancellations
The decision will affect flights by Xiamen, Air China, China...
Sonali Phogat's PA, his aide held for murder after autopsy report reveals injuries
May recommend CBI probe: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar
Hate crime: US woman arrested after racist rant, assault on Indian- Americans
Video of woman had gone viral in which she is abusing Indian...
Contingency plans by Canadian universities as student visas delayed
Refusal rate 60% | Session from September