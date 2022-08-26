Defying China, US Senator arrives in Taiwan

Taipei, August 25

Defying pressure from Beijing, US Senator Marsha Blackburn arrived in Taiwan on Thursday.

The Senator arrived in Taipei on board a US military aircraft, live TV footage from Songshan airport showed. She was received by Douglas Hsu, director general of Taiwan's foreign affairs ministry. "Taiwan is our strongest partner in the Indo-Pacific. Regular high-level visits to Taipei are long-standing US policy," Blackburn said. — Reuters