Defying President, Sri Lanka’s ruling party pushes for early election

PTI

Colombo, August 21

The ruling SLPP party of Sri Lanka (SL) on Monday called for early conduct of local council elections, in an apparent act of defying President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s stance. “We will write to the Election Commission, requesting to discuss with the finance minister and make arrangements to hold the election early,” Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna general secretary Sagara Kariyawasam told reporters here, signalling his party's determination to expedite the electoral process.

President Wickremesinghe, who also serves as the finance minister, had previously postponed elections for more than 340 councils due to the financial crisis gripping the island nation.

The scheduled election, initially slated for March 9, was indefinitely delayed due to a lack of funds in the national treasury. The matter is currently at the Supreme Court, with the Opposition urging the court's intervention to force the government to proceed with the election. The cases are scheduled for hearings in September.

#Ranil Wickremesinghe #Sri Lanka