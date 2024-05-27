Delhi-born Pakistan actor Talat Hussain dies at 83

PTI

Karachi, May 26

Talat Hussain, one of Pakistan’s most accomplished and celebrated actors, died on Sunday at a private hospital here following a prolonged illness. He was 83.

A radio, TV, theatre, and cinema veteran, Hussain was known for serials such as “Bandish”, “Karwaan”, “Hawain” and “Parchaiyan” as well as movies “Chiragh Jalta Raha”, and Indian film “Sauten Ki Beti”.

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi president Ahmed Shah confirmed the news of Hussain’s death, adding that the actor had long been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Karachi.

Delhi-born Hussain was famous for his baritone voice and unique acting style.

“His services to the Pakistani television, theatre, film and radio will always be remembered. The vacuum left by his death can never be fulfilled,” said Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif.

