Deuba-led alliance heading towards majority in Nepal

Kathmandu, November 25
Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba’s Nepali Congress-led ruling coalition was on Friday heading towards winning a clear majority in Nepal’s parliamentary elections with the alliance bagging 67 seats out of the 124 declared so far.
NC to emerge as single-largest party
The Nepali Congress (NC) was set to emerge as the single-largest party after winning 42 seats alone under the direct voting system
In the 275-member House of Representatives, 165 will be elected through direct voting, while the remaining 110 will be elected through a proportional electoral system. A party or a coalition needs 138 seats to win a clear majority.
The Nepali Congress (NC) was set to emerge as the single-largest party after winning 42 seats alone under the direct voting system.
Its alliance partners — CPN-Maoist Centre and CPN-Unified Socialist have won 12, 10 seats. The Lokatantrik Samajwadi and Rastriya Janamorcha have bagged two and one seats, respectively. They all are part of the ruling alliance.
The Opposition alliance led by former premier K P Sharma Oli-led CPN-UML has bagged 38 seats. The CPN-UML has won 30 seats.
The CPN-UML partners, the Rastriya Prajatantra Party and Janata Samajwadi Party, have won five and three seats respectively. The newly-formed Rastriya Swatantra Party has won 7 seats.
Lokatantrai Samajwadi Party and Janmat Party, both Madhesi parties, have won two and one seats, respectively.
Nagarik Unmukti Party has bagged two seats and Janamorcha and Nepal Majdoor Kisan Party have received one each. Five seats were won by independents and others.
Elections to the House and seven provincial assemblies were held on Sunday. The counting of votes began on Monday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
26/11 perpetrators must be brought to justice: Jaishankar
140 Indian nationals and 26 citizens of 23 countries lose th...
Be it individuals or institutions, our duties are our first priority: PM Modi
Was addressing Constitution Day function at Supreme Court
Punjab's Rajwinder Singh killed Australian woman because her dog barked at him
after killing he buried the body in the sand and tied the do...
Video of jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain meeting Tihar jail superintendent surfaces
The purported video of the AAP leader meeting the jail super...
After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media
FIR was filed against four for 'glorifying' gun culture in A...