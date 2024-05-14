Diamond brooch resembling Queen’s up for auction

geneva: A golden-hued diamond brooch, similar to one worn by the late Queen Elizabeth, is expected to be sold for around $6 million at a Sotheby’s auction in Geneva this week. The “Allnatt” diamond, bearing the name of its first owner, a British sportsman, is a rare stone, fancy vivid yellow in colour and weighing 101.29 carats. PTI
Illness took away her voice, AI gives it back
providence: Alexis “Lexi” Bogan lost her voice after doctors removed a life-threatening tumour lodged near the back of her brain. Months of rehabilitation aided her recovery, but her speech is still impaired. In April, the 21-year-old got her old voice back. Not the real one, but a voice clone generated by artificial intelligence that she can summon from a phone app. AP
