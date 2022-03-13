Did not join politics to check prices of ‘aloo, tamatar’: Pak PM Imran Khan

Pak PM says it was the responsibility of the state and judiciary to stop the ‘corrupt’ and ‘convicted’ politicians who were trying to ‘topple the state’ through horse-trading

Did not join politics to check prices of ‘aloo, tamatar’: Pak PM Imran Khan

Imran Khan. Reuters file

PTI

Lahore, March 13

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said he did not join politics to check the prices of ‘aloo, tamatar’, as he attacked the Opposition parties for tabling a no-confidence motion against him in Parliament, accusing him for mismanaging the economy.

Addressing a political rally in Hafizabad city in Punjab province, Khan said the nation would stand against elements trying to topple his government through “buying the conscience of the [lawmakers] using money”.

He said Pakistan was going to become a great country in the remainder of his term, adding that the incentives announced by his government would yield results soon.

The cricketer-turned-politician said 25 years ago, he decided to join politics for the sake of the country’s youth, adding that he had no personal gains from doing so as he already had everything in life that a person could dream of.

“I didn’t join politics to know the prices of ‘aloo and tamatar’ (potatoes and tomatoes). I joined it for the sake of the country’s youth”, Khan, also chairman of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, said.

“If we want to become a great nation, we will have to support the truth, and this is what I have been preaching for the last 25 years,” Khan said.

Khan’s speech came days after the united opposition front submitted a no-confidence motion against him while pinning its hopes for the success of the motion on the estranged members of the ruling party and its allies.

The key leaders of the Opposition parties will meet on Monday at the residence of the Leader of Opposition in National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif to hold a consultative huddle to chalk out an effective strategy to make its no-confidence motion successful.

Khan also said it was the responsibility of the state and judiciary to stop the “corrupt” and “convicted” politicians who were trying to “topple the state” through horse-trading.

He said the people will see that those trying to dislodge him from the top office would get buried under the weight of their own conspiracy.

In his speech, Khan criticised Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari for maintaining silence on US drone strikes in Pakistan between 2008 and 2018, saying those leaders never spoke for the rights of Pakistan.

In the 342-member National Assembly, the Opposition needs 272 votes to remove the prime minister.

Prime Minister Khan, 69, came to power in 2018 and the next general election is scheduled to be held in 2023.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Giant killer AAP MLA Labh Singh Ugoke's mother won't give up sweeper's job

2
Amritsar

Punjab Election 2022: 'Tussi kamaal kar dita', Arvind Kejriwal to supporters on Punjab landslide win; takes out mega Amritsar roadshow with Bhagwant Mann

3
Punjab

Many good officers, will use their services: Bhagwant Mann

4
Haryana

Ahead of Kejriwal’s Haryana forays, buzz back about whistleblower IAS officer Ashok Khemka joining AAP

5
Punjab

Punjab CM-designate’s connect with Khatkar Kalan

6
Punjab

Decide quickly on changes: Sunil Jakhar

7
Punjab

122 Punjab politicians lose security cover

8
Nation

Assembly Election 2022: CWC reaffirms faith in Sonia Gandhi's leadership, ‘Chintan Shivir’ to be held after Parliament session

9
World

Saudi Arabia puts 81 to death, its largest mass execution

10
Features

Arvind Kejriwal: The making of a national leader

Don't Miss

View All
The Kapil Sharma Show: From rumours of rift to Akshay Kumar wishing a happy Holi to Kapil with kisses, the two are really bonding
Trending

The Kapil Sharma Show: From rumours of rift to Akshay Kumar wishing a happy Holi to the comedian with kisses, the two are really bonding

MLA’s mother won’t give up sweeper’s job
Punjab

Giant killer AAP MLA Labh Singh Ugoke's mother won't give up sweeper's job

Kamala’s loud laugh over Ukrainian refugees’ question draws flak, netizens ask her to stop laughing during inappropriate moments
Trending

Kamala’s loud laugh over Ukrainian refugees’ question draws flak, netizens ask her to stop laughing during inappropriate moments

Shah Rukh Khan once said Atif Aslam was too busy to sing for his film; the singer responds
Trending

Shah Rukh Khan once said Atif Aslam was too busy to sing for his film; the Pakistani singer responds

Bhagwant Mann withdraws security of 122 ex-MLAs, including Sidhu, ahead of swearing-in as Punjab CM
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann withdraws security of 122 ex-MLAs, including PCC Chief Navjot Sidhu's wife, ahead of swearing-in as Punjab CM

Army's Northern Command chief visits Lal Chowk, relishes street food, clicks photos
Nation

Army's Northern Command chief's 'night out' in Srinagar's Lal Chowk, relishes street food, clicks photos

India women's team ODI skipper Mithali Raj breaks World Cup captaincy record
Sports

India women's team ODI skipper Mithali Raj breaks World Cup captaincy record

‘I weigh everything I eat’
Entertainment

Know Dream Girl Hema Malini’s secret to her ever youthful look

Top Stories

China shuts business centre of Shenzhen to fight Covid surge

China on brink of biggest Covid-19 crisis since Wuhan as cases triple

Shenzhen, a finance and technology centre that abuts Hong Ko...

Hours ahead of CWC meet, Sonia chairs Congress parliamentary strategy group meeting

Assembly Election 2022: CWC reaffirms faith in Sonia Gandhi's leadership, ‘Chintan Shivir’ to be held after Parliament session

Meeting lasts for 5 hours, authorises Sonia to take all nece...

Punjab Election 2022 LIVE updates: Arvind Kejriwal arrives in Amritsar for a roadshow with Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Election 2022: 'Tussi kamaal kar dita', Arvind Kejriwal to supporters on Punjab landslide win; takes out mega Amritsar roadshow with Bhagwant Mann

Two leaders along with newly-elected MLAs offer ardas at Gol...

Punjab CM-elect Bhagwant Mann to resign as MP on Monday

Punjab CM-elect Bhagwant Mann to resign as MP on Monday

First session of Vidhan Sabha likely to be convened on March...

Ukraine-Russia war LIVE updates: Russians strike near Kyiv, block aid convoy; 7 civilians die in shelling of refugee convoy

Russia-Ukraine War: Russia strikes military base near Polish border, 35 dead, Ukraine says

Britain said the incident, just 15 miles (25 km) from the Po...

Cities

View All

Punjab Election 2022 LIVE updates: Arvind Kejriwal arrives in Amritsar for a roadshow with Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Election 2022: 'Tussi kamaal kar dita', Arvind Kejriwal to supporters on Punjab landslide win; takes out mega Amritsar roadshow with Bhagwant Mann

Over 6,000 cases settled in a day

16 municipal councillors in Amritsar join AAP

Parents protest fee hike, sit on dharna at Rayya school

All set for AAP's roadshow in Amritsar

Bathinda thermal plant employees ‘punish’ SAD, Congress over closure

Bathinda thermal plant employees ‘punish’ SAD, Congress over closure

More Bathinda, Mansa voters opted for NOTA

Punjab Assembly: 12 doctors make it to House

Dadu Majra to get rid of waste pile in 4 yrs

Dadu Majra to get rid of waste pile in 4 yrs

Admn pays Rs1.7 cr for EWS students above entry class

HP performs its first organ transplant, with help from PGIMER

Chandigarh to get six new PCS officers soon

MC notice to PU for attaching property

Fire in Delhi shanties, seven charred to death

Fire in Delhi shanties, seven charred to death

EPF interest rate cut, at 4-decade low

UGC plans lateral entry in teaching

7 killed as fire breaks out in Delhi's Gokulpuri

Postponing polls weakens democratic system, let MCD elections take place: Kejriwal to PM Modi

Term-II to begin from April 26

Term-II to begin from April 26

Doing yeoman service for the bereaved families

'Will focus only on my area, brothers to handle biz from now on'

Over 18K cases disposed of in Lok Adalat

Students observe World Kidney Day

Before oath, newly elected AAP MLAs get into action

Before oath, newly elected AAP MLAs get into action

SSM chief Rajewal loses security deposit

Two fresh cases in district

National Lok Adalat settles 22,863 cases

SCD Govt College honours alumni serving as teachers

Rajindra Hospital order irks docs’ association

Rajindra Hospital order irks docs' association

4,069 cases settled at Lok Adalat

Alumni reminisce their days at Bikram College

Delay in diagnostic tests at Patiala hospital hits services