Didn't have absolute authority as PM as actual power centre in Pakistan lies elsewhere, says Imran Khan

PTI

Islamabad, June 2

In an unusual attack on Pakistan's powerful military, ousted prime minister Imran Khan has admitted that his government was a "weak one" which was "blackmailed from everywhere" as the power was not with him and "everyone knows where it was".

Khan was ousted from power in April after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership, which he alleged was part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

In an interview to Bol News on Wednesday, Khan was asked to recall the events of the night of the no-confidence vote against him, who was issuing orders and who had impeded the cases against the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief said his government had been "weak" when it came to power and had to seek coalition partners, adding that if the same situation were to arise again, he would opt for re-elections and seek a majority government or none at all.

"Our hands were tied. We were blackmailed from everywhere. Power wasn't with us. Everyone knows where the power lies in Pakistan so we had to rely on them," Khan said, without elaborating who he was referring to.

He said it was imperative for the country to have a "strong army" due to the threat posed by the enemies adding there was also the need to strike a "balance" between having a strong army and a strong government.

"We relied on them all the time. They did a lot of good things too but they didn't do many things that should've been done. They have the power because they control institutions such as the National Accountability Bureau, which wasn't in our control," he said.

The former prime minister said while his government had the responsibility, it did not have all the power and the authority.

According to experts, Khan apparently lost support of the Army after he refused to endorse the appointment of Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum as the ISI spy agency chief last year.

"Pakistan is going towards a default. If that happens, which institution will be the worst hit? The army! After that, what concession will be taken from us? Denuclearisation," Khan said.

Khan said that if Pakistan were to lose its nuclear deterrent capability, it would be fragmented into three pieces. "If the right decisions aren't made at this time then the country is going towards suicide," he warned.

Khan said the country stood on the cusp of a "defining moment", calling it a "trial for the establishment".